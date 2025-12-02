Global and European Cold Brew Coffee Market Outlook 2025–2035

Cold brew coffee market is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2025 to USD 4.6 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.4%.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cold brew coffee market is entering a period of exceptional growth, expanding from an estimated USD 0.71 billion in 2025 to USD 4.56 billion by 2035, adding nearly USD 3.85 billion in new revenue over the decade. This represents a powerful 20.4% CAGR, driven by changing consumer preferences, the rise of ready-to-drink coffee formats, and increasing adoption of premium, café-style beverages across both developed and emerging markets. As consumers gravitate toward smoother, low-acidity coffee options and convenient beverage formats, cold brew coffee is rapidly evolving from a niche product to a major global trend.Quick Stats for the Cold Brew Coffee Market:Market Value (2025): USD 0.71 billionMarket Value (2035): USD 4.56 billionMarket Forecast CAGR: 20.4%Leading Preparation Mode (2025): Drip Coffee Makers (~40.9% share)Key Growth Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, and EuropeMajor Market Participants: Global coffee brands, specialty brewers, beverage manufacturers, and emerging artisanal cold brew brandsTo access the complete data tables and in-depth insights, request a Discount On The Report here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=12037 Market Drivers Fueling Growth:1. Preference for Smooth, Low-Acid CoffeeCold brew coffee is naturally less acidic and less bitter due to its extended cold-water extraction process. This makes it appealing to consumers looking for a smoother drinking experience, especially those who find hot-brewed coffee harsh or irritating. Younger consumers — especially Millennials and Gen Z — are drawn to its taste profile and modern “coffee lifestyle” positioning.2. Surge in Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Cold Brew ProductsAs busy lifestyles intensify globally, consumers increasingly seek beverages that are convenient yet high in quality. Ready-to-drink cold brew products available in bottles, cans, and concentrates offer café-like flavor without any preparation. This convenience factor is one of the strongest contributors to market acceleration, particularly in urban markets and among working professionals and students.3. Expansion of Specialty Coffee CultureSpecialty coffee shops, artisanal roasters, and premium beverage brands are incorporating cold brew as a staple offering. This expansion is driving consumer awareness and increasing demand for premium cold coffee beverages. In emerging regions, the rise of café culture among young and affluent consumers is boosting cold brew’s popularity further.Challenges in the MarketDespite rapid expansion, the cold brew coffee market faces key hurdles:Higher Pricing: Cold brew is often sold at a premium compared to regular coffee due to longer extraction processes and premium positioning.Complex Production Requirements: Traditional cold brew requires 12–24 hours of steeping, and commercial RTD cold brews require cold-chain logistics, which increases production and distribution costs.Seasonal Demand Fluctuations: In colder regions, consumption drops during winter months, creating seasonal dips in sales.These challenges, while notable, are increasingly being addressed through innovations in brewing technology, packaging, and product formulation.Market Outlook (2025–2035)The next decade will see significant evolution in the cold brew coffee landscape:Growth in RTD and Concentrate Segments: Wider retail availability will make cold brew more accessible at home, on the go, and in workplaces.Innovative Product Launches: Flavored cold brews, nitro cold brew, functional cold brew with added nutraceuticals, and sugar-free clean-label variants will attract a diverse set of consumers.Strong Growth in Asia Pacific: Rising disposable incomes and Western café culture adoption will make this region one of the fastest-growing markets.Omnichannel Expansion: Supermarkets, convenience stores, cafés, e-commerce, and subscription coffee services will all play crucial roles in shaping market access.Premiumization and Branding: As demand grows, brands will differentiate through bean origin, brewing method, taste profiles, and sustainable packaging innovations.Conclusion:The cold brew coffee market is on a remarkable upward trajectory, fueled by shifting consumer preferences, rapid expansion of ready-to-drink formats, and rising popularity of premium café-style beverages. With forecasts showing growth from USD 0.71 billion in 2025 to USD 4.56 billion by 2035, cold brew stands out as one of the most dynamic and fast-growing segments in the global coffee industry.Its appeal lies in its smooth taste, lower acidity, versatility, and convenience — all aligning perfectly with the demands of modern consumers. 