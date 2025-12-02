'Broken' to reforged: GO2 Health backs Veteran Minister Keogh’s push for true repatriation and Veteran Wellbeing Agency

Dr Kieran McCarthy served as a special operations doctor during five operational deployments and saw first-hand the life-altering collateral damage that can be created by serving in the defence forces. Rod Martin and Dr Kieran McCarthy, co-founders of GO2 Health the largest veteran healthcare clinic in Australia Hon Matt Keogh MP, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel, and Rod Martin, co-founder of GO2 Health, at the Press Club address in Canberra

GO2 Health welcomes the $78m funding for the new Veteran & Family Wellbeing Agency, a historic step prioritising the health of veterans.

Transitioning from service is one of the most significant challenges veterans face. It’s integral that every veteran is repatriated, not just rehabilitated.” — Dr. Kieran McCarthy, co-founder of GO2 Health

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the Hon Matt Keogh MP, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs and Defence Personnel, address to the National Press Club, marking 12 months since the Government’s response to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide, veteran healthcare provider GO2 Health , has welcomed the historic commitment to veteran wellbeing.With the Minister confirming the establishment of a new Veteran and Family Wellbeing Agency, backed by $78 million in dedicated funding, Rod Martin, co-founder of GO2 Health, said the announcement signals a new era for veteran care.“Allocating $78 million to a dedicated Wellbeing Agency sends a clear message that the government is prioritising the health and future of our veterans. It’s exciting to see the announcement that provides policy that empowers clinical providers like GO2 Health, working every day to support the people who were boots on the ground, reclaim their health, navigate civilian life, and reforge themselves,” shared Martin.The new Agency, operational from July 2026, addresses Recommendation 87 from the Royal Commission. It will focus on providing wrap-around support for veterans during the transition to civilian life, specifically those medically discharged, who are identified as the cohort most vulnerable to suicide.“Transitioning from service is one of the most significant challenges veterans face,” shared Dr. Kieran McCarthy, former special operations military doctor and co-founder of GO2 Health. “For a veteran forced out of service by an injury, the loss of purpose can be as damaging as the physical wounds. It’s integral that every veteran is repatriated, not just rehabilitated. It means we don’t just treat a condition; we help them reintegrate into civilian society, get back to their families, and reforge a meaningful life beyond the uniform.”While welcoming the funding and the certainty of the Agency’s start date, Martin cautioned that the window between now and July 2026 is critical. “Setting a date for July 2026 provides certainty, but every day until then, veterans are still navigating the current system. To have the most effective management, we want to engage with veterans within the first six months of transition,” Martin urged.He stressed that with the withdrawal from recent conflicts, the timing is crucial. “We don’t want veterans waiting until 2026 for wrap-around support. GO2 Health is ready right now with a full interdisciplinary team, from GPs and specialists to physios and psychologists, all under one roof. We are actively supporting the veteran community to ensure no one falls through the cracks.”Central to the care provided by GO2 Health is the REFORGE Research Translation Hub , a strategic initiative that directly addresses Recommendation 62 and the government’s priority to partner with innovative providers to improve research quality.Through a strategic partnership with Australian Catholic University (ACU), GO2 Health has already built this critical infrastructure. “The REFORGE Research Translation Hub is designed to bridge the critical gap between academic research and the real-world care veterans receive. It ensures that 'good intentions' are replaced by proven clinical outcomes that drive improved health and wellbeing for those who have served and their families,” said Martin.This commitment to closing evidence gaps in mental health has cemented GO2 Health’s position as a world leader, recently hosting delegations from leading US veteran brain health organisations, Home Base, and the Marcus Institute.Dr McCarthy highlighted that international collaboration is essential to solving complex diagnostic challenges, specifically regarding Repetitive Blast Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI).“We all feel the current treatment for veterans is missing a significant piece of the puzzle: the effects of Repetitive Blast Mild Traumatic Brain Injury. Research is suggesting that symptoms often labelled as ‘treatment-resistant PTSD’ might actually be physical injuries to the brain caused by blast exposure, causing similar symptoms.“By exchanging successes and learnings with global pioneers, we ensure Australian veterans aren't just getting standard care; they are accessing world-class best practice that treats the whole person, not just the symptoms,” explained Dr McCarthy.This evidence-led approach underpins REFORGE, GO2 Health’s veteran care initiative. “REFORGE brings together medical, specialist, and allied health professionals into one unified model. It’s designed by veterans, for veterans and ADF personnel, ensuring that every patient receives the whole body care needed,” he continued.While welcoming these vital reforms, GO2 Health remains committed to the daily mission of supporting veterans’ rehabilitation into society. Veterans and their families are encouraged to get in touch via www.reforge.com.au or www.go2health.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.