The Agriculture Tires Market is expected to reach US$15.93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Agriculture Tires Market reached US$ 10.38 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 15.93 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/agriculture-tires-market Agricultural tires are used for agricultural machineries such as tractors, harvesters, trailers and others. Tires play an essential role in the performance of agricultural machines. There is a growing demand for tires that are more fuel-efficient, durable and puncture-resistant. These tires provide better fuel economy, performance and driver comfort in farming vehicles.Growing demand for food is one of the prime reasons for the increased need for mechanization within the agricultural sector. Farmers are increasingly adopting precision agriculture practices, which is driving the demand for tires that are compatible with GPS and other guidance systems. The increasing demand for agricultural machinery, rising farm income and the growing adoption of advanced agricultural practices. In addition, the rise of e-commerce is creating new opportunities for the sale of agricultural tires.Asia-Pacific dominated the global agricultural tires market. The agricultural landscape in China and India is undergoing a significant shift. Shrinking rural populations and rising labor costs are making manual farming less viable, pushing the demand for machinery. Farmers' increasing disposable income and government support are fueling this trend, allowing for investment in efficient solutions in the region.United States Industry Development-- October 2025: Michelin introduced a new line of fuel-efficient agricultural tires aimed at enhanced traction and soil protection.- September 2025: Titan International expanded manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand in precision farming equipment.- 2025: Yokohama Rubber acquired Alliance Tire Group B.V. in a $1.1 billion deal, expanding its off-the-road and agricultural tire portfolio.- 2025: Warburg Pincus and private equity players have been actively funding agricultural tire companies and aftermarket businesses.Global Industry Development:-- October 2025: Bridgestone launched advanced radial tires optimized for diverse agricultural terrains in Japan.- September 2025: Yokohama Rubber developed smart tire technologies with embedded sensors for real-time monitoring of agricultural tire conditions.- August 2025: Global collaborative efforts promoted sustainable tire recycling initiatives within the agricultural sector.Recent Mergers & Acquisitions- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., USA initiated a strategic review to potentially sell its farm tire business operations in India, a market leader with 50% share, with potential deal valuation around $315 million reported in 2025 Q3.- Industry observers note that global tire manufacturers are reassessing specialized divisions, including agriculture tires, to optimize operations and focus on core growth areas, which may lead to additional strategic acquisitions or divestitures in this sector.-Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=agriculture-tires-market Market Segmentation-- Segmentation by Product Type:→ Bias Tires: This segment includes tires constructed with layers of fabric cords placed at angles, providing durability and load-bearing capacity. Bias tires are favored for their strong construction and affordability, making them ideal for heavy-duty applications and uneven terrains. They represented the largest share by product type, about 53% of the market, driven by cost-effectiveness and robustness.→ Radial Tires: Radial tires dominate due to their superior traction, fuel efficiency, flexibility, and longer lifespan. They are preferred for modern, high-powered agricultural machinery like tractors and harvesters. The radial tires segment holds around 42% of the product-type market share due to performance benefits and growing adoption in developed regions.- Segmentation by Application:→ Tractors: This is the dominant application segment, accounting for approximately 45% market share. Tractors require durable and high-performance tires to handle diverse farming tasks such as plowing and hauling, which drives consistent tire demand.→ Combine Harvesters: These tires cater to harvesting machines that need traction and stability on varied field conditions. The segment holds about 20% market share, supported by increasing mechanization in agriculture.→ Sprayers: Growing precision farming leads to increased use of sprayer tires designed for lightweight machinery and precision mobility. This segment represents roughly 10% market share.→ Trailers: Tires for trailers support transportation tasks on farms. Though significant, this segment holds a smaller share around 8% due to less frequent replacement needs compared to tractors.→ Loaders and Others: Loaders and miscellaneous agricultural equipment make up the remaining approximate 17% of the application market, serving specialized uses in agriculture and farming operations.Regional Insights:-- Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the agricultural tires market, accounting for over 50% of the revenue share in 2021 and expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market due to rising mechanization, government support, and growth in agricultural infrastructure across countries like China, India, Japan, and others in the region. Asia-Pacific showed strong growth with about 37.83% market share in 2024 driven by China and India and is projected to continue as a key growth hub.​- North America represents a significant portion of the market, with around 35% share in 2025 supported by high mechanization levels, advanced farming infrastructure, and robust presence of tire manufacturers. The US and Canada’s extensive arable lands and advanced agricultural practices propel the demand for high-quality agricultural tires. North America accounts for approximately 37.6% of the market share in 2025.​- Europe holds a notable but smaller share compared to Asia-Pacific and North America, with steady demand primarily from countries with mechanized farming and advanced agricultural equipment usage. Specific market share percentages for Europe are not detailed but it is a mature market.​- South America is an emerging region with rapidly growing demand due to revitalized agricultural machinery demand and government policies supporting mechanization. It is projected to have a growth rate with a CAGR of around 6.21% from 2025 to 2030, with increasing market share.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/agriculture-tires-market Key Players:-Yokohama TWS, Michelin, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), YOKOHAMA OFF-HIGHWAY TIRES AMERICA, INC., Mitas, Xuzhou Armour Rubber Company Ltd, Titan International, Inc., Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, LLC. and Continental Corporation.Conclusion-The Agriculture Tires Market is poised for steady growth, driven by mechanization in farming, rising demand for high-performance and durable tires, and adoption of advanced materials. 