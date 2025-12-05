Building Materials Market to hit USD 1.7 Trillion by 2031, Forecast to GCC and MENA, Investment Outlook

Building Materials Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Global Building Materials Market was valued at USD 1.3 trillion in 2022 and is projected to rise to USD 1.7 trillion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2024–2031The rapid growth of residential and commercial infrastructure development, renewable energy projects, industrial construction, and smart city initiatives is accelerating the demand for building materials worldwide. Rising urbanization, lightweight construction, eco-friendly products, and adoption of digital technologies (BIM, robotics, 3D printing) are reshaping the market landscape.Sustainable materials like engineered timber, recycled steel, modular concrete, and low-carbon cement are increasingly preferred as governments push for green building standards, low-emission construction, and circular economy practices.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/building-materials-market Growth Drivers1. Global urban population expected to reach 6.1 billion by 2030, pushing housing and infrastructure demand.2. Over USD 12 trillion allocated to worldwide construction projects in 2024, led by Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.3. Green building regulations in 90+ countries fueling adoption of eco-friendly cement, insulation, steel, and timber.4. Prefabricated & modular construction projected to reduce construction time by 50% and cost by 20%.5. Smart city investments surpass USD 1.1 trillion by 2032, creating long-term demand for modern building components.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Material TypeCement & Concrete: Held 34% share in 2024 and is set to reach USD 710B by 2032, supported by rapid urbanization and large-scale road development projects.Metals (Steel, Aluminum): Accounted for 28% of the market in 2024, projected to hit USD 533B by 2032 driven by commercial and industrial construction growth.Wood & Engineered Timber: Captured 16% share in 2024 and is expected to post the fastest CAGR of 6.9% due to rising demand for sustainable building solutions.Glass, Ceramics & Tiles: Represented 12% share in 2024, with strong outlook driven by increasing adoption of tech-enabled smart glass applications.Others (Plastics, Bitumen, Aggregates): Held 10% share in 2024, backed by increasing roofing and insulation requirements across infrastructure and real estate projects.By ApplicationResidential Construction – 38% shareCommercial & Industrial Buildings – 32% shareInfrastructure & Public Works – 25% shareOthers (Industrial Storage, Mining, Utilities) – 5% shareBy Distribution ChannelDirect Procurement (EPC & Contractors) – 61%Retail & Dealer Networks – 39%Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/building-materials-market Regional InsightsUnited StatesThe U.S. Building Materials market was valued at USD 312 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 435 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.Federal Infrastructure Law allocated USD 1.2 trillion for highways, bridges, rail, and water infrastructure.Surge in renovation and home improvement expenditure across urban areas.Increasing adoption of low-carbon cement, recycled steel, and 3D-printed building materials.Japan1. Japan’s Building Materials Market reached USD 87 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit USD 112 billion by 2032 at a 3.2% CAGR.2. Strong push for earthquake-resistant materials and smart homes.3. Growing demand for prefabricated modular housing due to aging population and labor shortage.4. Government incentives for zero-energy buildings (ZE-B) boosting sale of insulation, smart glass, and engineered wood.Key PlayersAccording to DataM Intelligence, the market is moderately consolidated with leading players investing in low-emission manufacturing, automation, and circular economy initiatives.Holcim | Heidelberg Materials | Nippon Steel | Saint-Gobain | Anhui Conch | Owens Corning | JFE Holdings | CEMEX | China National Building Material Company | Lafarge Holcim | Boral Limited | Buzzi Unicem SpA | Dyckerhoff AG | CRH Plc | CSR Limited | Aditya Birla Group and Ambuja Cements.Key Highlights. Holcim generated USD 31.8B revenue in 2024, with ECOPact green concrete shipments rising 28% YoY.. CRH invested USD 3.2B in expanding high-performance cement and asphalt networks in North America.. Nippon Steel developed hydrogen-based steel production, reducing emissions by 40%.. Owens Corning recorded USD 10.6B revenue, driven by insulation and roofing innovations.Recent Developments1. Holcim launched low-carbon cement with 60% lower CO₂ emissions (April 2025).2. Saint-Gobain acquired Kaycan Building Products for USD 1.4B to expand façade solutions (January 2025).3. Cemex introduced AI-enabled concrete design and logistics platform (February 2025).4. Boral invested USD 430M in a sustainable brick & roofing plant in Australia (December 2024).Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=building-materials-market Market Outlook & Opportunities1. Eco-friendly building materials projected to generate USD 580B revenue by 2032.2. The Global Building Materials Market is transitioning toward sustainable, high-performance, and digitally optimized construction. Growing investments in green buildings, transport infrastructure, smart cities, and modular construction will sustain market expansion through 2032. With tightening environmental regulations and increasing carbon-neutral goals, companies that innovate in low-emission materials, circular construction, and automated supply chains are expected to lead the next decade.

