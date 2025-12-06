Vienna Philharmonic’s Iconic New Year’s Concert to Premiere in Cinemas Across Asia for the First Time

New Year's Concert 2025_2 Yannick Nézet-Séguin New Year's Concert 2025_3

SINGAPORE, December 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live Viewing Entertainment (LVE) is proud to announce that it has been appointed the exclusive distributor for the Vienna Philharmonic in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Australia.

As part of this collaboration, LVE will debut its first cinema presentation with the Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Concert 2026, bringing the iconic performance live from Vienna to cinemas in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Macau on 1 January 2026.

This marks the first time ever that the concert, traditionally staged in the Golden Hall of Vienna’s Musikverein, will be streamed live into cinemas across these regions, giving classical music lovers a unique opportunity to witness a cultural moment that is otherwise famously difficult to access.

Tickets to attend the New Year’s Concert in Vienna cannot be purchased directly. Due to exceptionally high global demand, access is granted only through an online application process, from which a limited number of successful applicants are selected each year.

Conducted for the first time by Maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the 2026 edition promises to be an unforgettable start to the year. Known for his powerful interpretations and musical elegance, Nézet-Séguin serves as Music Director of the Metropolitan Opera (New York), the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Orchestre Métropolitain (Montréal), and is Conductor Laureate of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Concert is a cherished global tradition, broadcast in over 150 countries and watched by nearly 50 million viewers annually. Through this new collaboration with LVE, audiences in Asia can now experience it as a shared cinematic celebration, immersed in music, beauty, and the joy of welcoming the new year together.

As part of the experience, attendees can look forward to welcome drinks and limited-edition commemorative items, thoughtfully curated to capture the elegance of the occasion.

LVE continues its mission to bring the world’s greatest live performances to more audiences, more accessibly — Where Live Comes Alive.

To learn more about the Vienna Philharmonic New Year’s Concert 2026, please visit:

https://www.wienerphilharmoniker.at/en/newyearsconcert/newyearsconcert2026

For ticketing and cinema listings, visit:

https://www.liveviewing.com/events

About Live Viewing Entertainment (LVE)

Live Viewing Entertainment (LVE) brings the thrill of live events to the big screen, transforming cinemas into real-time arenas for global concerts, sports, and cultural moments, streamed in stunning visual and cinematic surround sound.

A joint venture between LVJ, leaders in premium live event content and audience engagement, and Caton Technology, pioneers in next-generation IP transmission, LVE orchestrates the entire journey: from securing top-tier content and building regional momentum, to delivering ultra-reliable, low-latency streams directly to theatres.

At its core, LVE is about shared cinematic connection, uniting fans through the emotion of live entertainment, experienced together in the cinema. With a scalable, cost-efficient model powered by broadcast-grade IP infrastructure, LVE is redefining how content owners, cinemas, and audiences connect — live, immersive, and without borders.

