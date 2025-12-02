Fields of Purple Blossoms – Winter Flower Show to display around 30,000 pots of various purple flowers

MACAU, December 2 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold the Winter Flower Show 2025 under the theme of “Fields of Purple Blossoms” at Avenida da Praia, Taipa from 19 December to 4 January next year. The show will display about 30,000 pots of various purple flowers and offer multiple workshops to celebrate the New Year festival with the public and tourists.

The art of the Winter Flower Show this year centres on purple flowers and highlights “sail-off”, “expedition” and “integration”. Featuring approximately 30,000 pots of plants, including lavender, Salvia superba, Chinese larkspur and lupin, the show guides visitors on an epic integration journey sailing off from Portugal to Macao, presenting the unique history and natural beauty of the city. The whole flower show is filled with purple shades to stimulate the senses of visitors and immerse them in the fields of ​​purple blossoms while experiencing the harmonious coexistence of Chinese and Western cultures in Macao.

To enrich the content of the flower show, IAM has arranged for a number of exhibitions and activities to take place during the event, including “flower show planting for kids”, “Introduction about Flowers of Winter Flower Show” image and text exhibition and a series of workshops of the Winter Flower Show.

Activity name Date and time Location Target participants and fees Quartz sand picture workshop (2 sessions) 20 December 14:30-15:30, 16:00-17:00 Avenida da Praia (flower show venue) Macao residents aged 3 or above; two persons in a team at most; MOP 50 per team. Plant dyed cloth bag workshop (2 sessions) 20 December 14:30-15:30, 16:00-17:00 Avenida da Praia (flower show venue) Macao residents aged 3 or above; two persons in a team at most; MOP 50 per team. Pine cone Christmas tree workshop (6 sessions) 21 December 14:30-15:30, 16:00-17:00 Avenida da Praia (flower show venue) Macao residents aged 3 or above; two persons in a team at most; MOP 50 per team. 24 December 25 December Recycled wood eternal flower ornaments workshop (2 sessions) 21 December 14:30-15:30, 16:00-17:00 Avenida da Praia (flower show venue) Macao residents aged 3 or above; two persons in a team at most; MOP 50 per team. Preserved bryophytes and bamboo basket painting workshop (2 sessions) 24 December 14:30-15:30, 16:00-17:00 Avenida da Praia (flower show venue) Macao residents aged 3 or above; two persons in a team at most; MOP 50 per team. Eternal flower hollow photo frame workshop (2 sessions) 25 December 14:30-15:30, 16:00-17:00 Avenida da Praia (flower show venue) Macao residents aged 3 or above; two persons in a team at most; MOP 50 per team.

Individuals interested in participating in the workshops can register from 9:00 a.m. on 1 December via the “Macao One Account” application or in person at IAM’s Integrated Services Centre or public services centres and their stations. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, and will close when all places are filled. If there are insufficient participants or inclement weather conditions on the days of the activities, the organiser reserves the right to cancel or postpone the activities. Participants are required to keep their receipts for alternative arrangements. For details, the public can go to the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo, Macao Nature website https://nature.iam.gov.mo or call 2833 7676 and 2888 0087 for enquiries.