Workwize Strengthens Global Security & Compliance With SOC 2 Type II Attestation and ISO 27001 Renewal
Workwize enables distributed global organizations to automate IT asset processes across procurement, logistics, finance, HR, IT, and security. By eliminating operational silos and unifying cross-team workflows, the platform helps enterprises scale device operations efficiently—without compromising compliance or visibility.
Advancing Security for Global Customers
SOC 2 Type II is among the most comprehensive security attestations for SaaS providers, evaluating not just the design of controls but their continuous effectiveness over time. Combined with Workwize’s renewed ISO 27001 certification, customers gain strengthened assurance that:
– Sensitive data remains protected throughout every lifecycle stage
– Global workflows operate through secure, audited, automated processes
– International operations consistently meet leading security and compliance standards
– Vendor risk assessments and internal audits become significantly more efficient
– Infrastructure, access controls, and system reliability are continuously verified
Executive Commentary
“Security, automation, and trust are foundational to Workwize,” said Michiel Meyer, CEO. “For customers, these frameworks aren’t just checkboxes—they streamline vendor reviews, shortened security evaluations, and make it easier to bring Workwize into global operations. Customers can now adopt and expand faster, with full assurance that our platform meets enterprise-grade requirements.”
Sebastiaan Scholten, CTO, added: “Managing IT assets across borders requires consistently strong engineering and operational discipline. These certifications validate the robustness of our platform and the rigor behind how we build and run it.”
Greta Gryz
Workwize B.V.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.