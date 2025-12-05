Super Volcano Launches Augmented-Labor Cleaning Platform, Now Accepting Applications for Free Robotic Cleaning Pilots

Super Volcano Debuts a Hybrid Human–Humanoid Cleaning Platform and Invites California Property Owners to Join its 2026 Pilot Program.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded and funded in 2025, Super Volcano is expanding access to lower-cost, technology-enabled cleaning services across California. Backed by Cali Group, a technology holding company, and Optimist Ventures, a fund dedicated to positive human–AI innovation, the company is developing a hybrid human/humanoid cleaning workforce designed to reduce operating expenses for property owners statewide.“The proliferation of mobile robotics requires a new infrastructure and services layer. Super Volcano is positioned to provide that layer for the largest robotic OEMs, beginning with cleaning,” said Teddy Himler, Managing Partner at Optimist Ventures. “Over time, Super Volcano’s mobile robotic workforce will be able to work 24/7 — cleaning homes, short-term rentals, and hotels during the day, and retail and office spaces at night.”Super Volcano is now enrolling California property owners and managers into its 2026 pilot program. The program will deploy hybrid human/humanoid robotic teams to clean short-term rentals, vacation homes, and other residential or commercial properties. Interested owners can learn more and apply at https://supervolcano.ai/pilotpartner As part of the statewide rollout, anyone interested in lower-cost robotic cleaning services may qualify for three free robotic cleanings by participating in the pilot. To enroll, owners simply document how they want their property cleaned using a provided wearable camera. This video-based “digital cleaning plan” trains the robotic workforce on the exact standards and routines required for each property.Designed to meaningfully reduce cleaning costs across the state, Super Volcano’s hybrid crews will handle routine turnovers, deep cleans, and ongoing maintenance tasks. Each deployment also captures structured operational data that helps property owners who rent their properties through online platforms improve consistency, reduce guest complaints, and increase overall efficiency.Early participants in the California rollout will help shape the statewide cleaning network. Each enrolled owner receives the tools needed to quickly record their cleaning preferences, enabling tailored robotic service as the system scales in 2026.About Super VolcanoRise of Super Volcano, Inc. is building the logistics and operational infrastructure for the mobile humanoid robotics market, offering a "workforce-as-a-service" solution. This solution utilizes specialized transport vans, tele-operations software, and data pipelines to deploy robots across changing job sites. The Company's current focus is the $100B+ cleaning industry, where it employs a hybrid human-robot model to gather training data and validate its mobile deployment network.

