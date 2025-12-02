DocStation Partners with Vaccine Connect to Maximize Vaccine Revenue for Independent Pharmacies Nationwide

The future is patients, not pills. Provide care. Get paid. DocStation. The future of pharmacy.

Collaboration brings proven medical billing technology to Vaccine Connect members; pharmacies to capture $40+ additional revenue per vaccine via medical benefit

This partnership is about giving pharmacies a leg up. We simply connect all the dots in one, easy to use workflow so they can finally recoup the full value of the services they deliver every day.” — Samm Anderegg, PharmD

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocStation , the leading medical billing infrastructure platform for retail & community pharmacies, today announced a strategic partnership with Vaccine Connect to help member pharmacies capture significantly higher vaccine revenue through comprehensive medical benefit billing.The partnership addresses a critical revenue gap in independent pharmacy: while pharmacies routinely bill vaccines through traditional pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) channels at $15-20 per dose, medical benefit reimbursement for the same vaccines averages $50-65 per dose – a 132% increase that most pharmacies are leaving on the table."Pharmacies are already doing the work – administering vaccines, providing clinical care, documenting encounters," said Rachael Matz, Head of Clinical Solutions at DocStation. "They're just not capturing the full value because their current technology can't route those claims to the medical benefit. DocStation changes that equation entirely."The Medical Benefit AdvantageDocStation's platform enables pharmacies to bill vaccines across the full medical benefit landscape – commercial insurance, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Medicare Part B – at significantly higher reimbursement rates than traditional PBM routes.Recent DocStation data demonstrates the untapped opportunity:- $40+ additional revenue per vaccine compared to PBM billing- 132% higher reimbursement rates through medical benefits vs. pharmacy benefits- Automatic Medicare Advantage coverage detection that eliminates billing errors"The math is straightforward," said Samm Anderegg, CEO of DocStation. "A pharmacy administering 1,000 flu shots captures an additional $40,000 in revenue by routing to the medical benefit instead of PBMs. We're talking about transformational margin expansion that fundamentally changes the economics of pharmacy dispensing."Beyond Traditional Vaccine BillingWhile pharmacies are familiar with billing Medicare Part B for vaccines, DocStation extends that capability across all payers and includes critical features that traditional pharmacy management systems lack:- Pass Back Eligibility Verification: Real-time medical benefit verification embedded directly in BIN billing workflows, with automatic Medicare Advantage coverage detection- AI Copilot for Revenue Cycle Management: Analyzes rejected claims and provides specific, actionable guidance for resubmission – reading barely human-readable rejection data from payers and translating it into clear fix-it instructions- Real-Time Medical Claim Creation: Validate and preview medical claims before submission, with all edits reflected in real-time- Universal Payer Compatibility: Bill any insurance for any vaccine for any patient anywhere in the country"Vaccine Connect members deserve technology that works as hard as they do," said Amanda Pritchett, MHA, Director of Vaccine Connect. "We've spent years helping our members secure the best vaccine purchasing prices. Now, through our partnership with DocStation, we're helping them capture the full revenue value on the backend. Better buying plus better billing – that's the complete equation for vaccine program profitability."Playing Offense, Not DefenseWhile much of the pharmacy industry focuses on fighting for better reimbursement from PBMs, DocStation enables a fundamentally different strategy: capturing revenue through medical benefits that doesn't flow through PBM channels at all."We're not just helping pharmacies get slightly better PBM rates," Anderegg explained. "We're helping them bypass PBMs entirely for vaccine revenue. Bill to the medical benefit, just like physicians and nurse practitioners do, get paid the same rates they get paid, and build sustainable clinical revenue streams that exist completely outside of PBM control."The platform supports comprehensive vaccine billing across all immunization types, including flu vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines, pneumococcal vaccines, shingles vaccines, RSV vaccines, travel vaccines, and pediatric immunization schedules.Educational Webinar SeriesThe partnership launches with a comprehensive webinar series in December 2025:- December 4, 2025: Morning and afternoon sessions covering vaccine medical billing fundamentals- December 10, 2025: Noon session featuring implementation strategies and pharmacy success storiesAll webinars will be led by Rachael Matz, DocStation's Head of Clinical Solutions, who has guided hundreds of pharmacies through successful medical vaccine billing implementation."This partnership is about giving pharmacies a leg up in a world that’s mostly working against them right now, " said Anderegg. "The opportunity is real. Medical benefits cover vaccines & related services. Pharmacists have the training & clinical expertise. We're simply connecting all the dots in one, easy to use workflow so they can finally recoup the full value of the vaccines & services they’re delivering every single day."Vaccine Connect members interested in learning more can register for December webinars or contact marketing@docstation.co.About DocStationDocStation provides medical billing infrastructure and clinical documentation solutions specifically designed for independent pharmacies. The company's platform enables comprehensive medical billing for any insurance, any product or service, any patient, anywhere in the country – supporting both product dispensing and clinical services reimbursement. DocStation serves independent pharmacies nationwide, with a mission to help pharmacies build sustainable clinical revenue streams beyond traditional PBM channels. Learn more at [website].About Vaccine ConnectVaccine Connect is a buying group dedicated to helping members save more on every purchase. Founded by physicians in 2016, Vaccine Connect takes a customized approach to buying strategy, partnering directly with leading vaccine manufacturers to secure the best prices and boost buying power for member practices. Today, Vaccine Connect is proud to be female-owned and female-led, uniquely positioned to support providers facing real-world practice challenges. Vaccine Connect understands that member needs are always evolving and takes a proactive approach to helping practices succeed.Media Contactpress@docstation.codocstation.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.