Colorado Officers Bring Hope and Holiday Magic to Children’s Hospital in the 23rd Annual Joe Bumberger Long Blue Line

Cops Fighting Cancer Founder Jim Seneca stands with a young patient at Children’s Hospital Colorado. Seneca began the Long Blue Line after surviving cancer himself and dedicating his life to supporting families in treatment.

The 23rd annual Joe Bumberger Long Blue Line, founded by cancer survivor Jim Seneca, unites Colorado officers and first responders to support children in care.

When I was fighting cancer myself, I understood how much a little hope means. Long Blue Line is more than gifts. It is a promise that no one in our community faces these battles alone.” — Jim Seneca

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, December 4, officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices, fire departments, and other first responders from across Colorado will gather before sunrise for a mission centered on compassion. They will form the Joe Bumberger Long Blue Line, a motorcade carrying gifts and encouragement to children and families at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.Now in its 23rd year, the Long Blue Line has become one of Colorado’s most meaningful holiday traditions. The event began with a deeply personal promise. Founder Jim Seneca was in the police academy when he became seriously ill and was diagnosed with leukemia. During his treatment, he received steady support from his family and friends. That experience inspired him to dedicate his life to helping other families facing the same fear, exhaustion, and uncertainty he once felt.“When I was fighting cancer myself, I understood how much a little hope means,” said Seneca. “Long Blue Line is more than gifts. It is a promise that no one in our community faces these battles alone.”What began as one officer’s way of giving back has now grown into a statewide show of unity. On December 4, participating officers and first responders will meet at Buehler Companies, located at 16456 Airport Circle in Aurora. There they will prepare their vehicles with toys, gift cards, and holiday care packages before joining the escorted motorcade to Children’s Hospital Colorado at 13123 East 16th Avenue in Aurora. The procession will begin at 10 am.When they arrive, officers and volunteers will help deliver donated gifts and spend time with children and families throughout the hospital.This year’s turnout is expected to be one of the largest so far. Several departments and first responder groups from across the region are planning to participate, many of them returning year after year because of the emotional impact of the event.Families often describe the Long Blue Line as a bright moment in a difficult chapter. Many officers also describe it as the most meaningful day of their year and a reminder of why they chose to serve.In addition to the annual motorcade, Cops Fighting Cancer provides year round support to individuals and families affected by cancer. The organization offers financial assistance, emotional support, and practical help. Its mission is hope, support, and compassion for families facing cancer, the same values that guided Seneca through his own journey with illness.Event DetailsDate: Thursday, December 4, 2025Morning Meet Location: Buehler Companies, 16456 Airport Circle, Aurora, CO 80011Hospital Arrival: Children’s Hospital ColoradoAddress: 13123 East 16th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80045Media are invited to attend the motorcade arrival, officer procession, and gift distribution. Visuals include patrol cars, firefighters, uniformed officers, wrapped gifts, and interactions with children and families.About Cops Fighting CancerCops Fighting Cancer is a Colorado nonprofit dedicated to offering hope, support, and compassion to individuals and families affected by cancer. The organization is staffed entirely by volunteers, many of whom are law enforcement professionals or first responders. Since 2003, Cops Fighting Cancer has provided emotional support, financial assistance, and community outreach throughout the year. The Long Blue Line is its flagship program, bringing joy and encouragement to children in the hospital during the holiday season.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.