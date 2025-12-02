Stone Fabrication Marketing Specialists Showcase at TISE 2026

Exclusive stone, kitchen & bath marketing agency debuts visitor intelligence platform and digital solutions at Booth #4558.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milia Marketing , a digital marketing agency serving exclusively the stone fabrication and kitchen & bath industries, will exhibit at The International Surface Event ( TISE ) 2026, January 27-29 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.Why Exclusive Industry Focus MattersUnlike general marketing firms, Milia Marketing works solely with stone fabricators, distributors, kitchen and bath showrooms. This exclusive focus allows the team to understand industry-specific sales cycles, buying behaviors, and the unique challenges fabricators face when competing for residential and commercial projects."We don't serve general contractors or bounce between industries," said Anthony Milia, President. "When you work exclusively in stone and kitchen/bath, you understand things other agencies don't—like how a homeowner researches countertops differently than a builder sources materials, or why call tracking data matters more for fabricators than generic lead forms."What Attendees Will Experience at Booth #4558Milia Marketing will offer hands-on demonstrations and exclusive on-site opportunities, including:- Sales & Marketing Assessments – Complimentary strategic evaluations that identify growth opportunities and revenue-driving initiatives specific to stone and surfaces businesses.- Marketing Consultations – Personalized discussions about digital strategy, lead conversion, and performance gaps with team members who understand fabrication business models.- Live System Demos – Real-time walkthroughs of proven lead-generation workflows, marketing automation, and performance tracking tools designed for the industry.- Free 14-Day Trials (TISE Exclusive) – Hands-on access to Showroom IQ and Showroom ID , available only to event attendees.Introducing Visitor Intelligence for Stone & Kitchen/BathAmong the solutions showcased will be Showroom ID, a visitor intelligence platform built exclusively for stone fabricators, distributors, and kitchen & bath showrooms. The tool identifies anonymous website visitors—including company names, locations, and browsing behavior—allowing businesses to connect with prospects before they reach out to competitors.Showroom IQ, the agency's analytics platform, provides fabricators with real-time performance insights, call tracking data, and conversion metrics designed specifically for the stone and surfaces industry."Most fabricators have no idea who's browsing their websites," Milia said. "They're relying on contact forms and hoping prospects reach out. Meanwhile, competitors who identify and follow up with visitors first are closing deals. We built these tools to fix that problem."About Milia MarketingMilia Marketing provides data-driven strategy, performance marketing, web development, analytics, automation, and creative services. Milia also leads the Rockheads AI Initiative, organizing fabrication shops into collaborative bundles for AI education and implementation.

