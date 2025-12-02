Trump Gold Card Takes Shape Ahead of Mandated December 18 Launch

The tight coordination between U.S. agencies underscores the administration’s push to convert the policy announcement into a functioning program before the end of the year.

Updates suggest the program will place elevated scrutiny on proving the legality and availability of funds gifted to the U.S. in exchange for a Gold Card.

With the December 18 deadline approaching, applicants should begin their legal and financial preparation now, even as agencies finalise operational details.” — Jean-François Harvey, Global Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trump Gold Card program has been fleshed out with major updates ahead of its tentative December 18 launch date mandated by U.S. President Donald Trump's Executive Order No. 14351 from earlier this year.

Recent regulatory steps – including clearance of draft Form I 140G and accelerated consular preparations – indicate that U.S. agencies are moving full steam ahead to open this innovative, premium route to lawful permanent residency in the U.S. for qualifying high net worth individuals before the end of 2025.

Early signs suggest the program will place elevated scrutiny on proving the legality and availability of funds gifted to the U.S government in exchange for a Gold Card.

LOOMING DEADLINE DRIVES FLAT-OUT IMPLEMENTATION

On November 19, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) submitted draft Form I 140G, or the “Immigrant Petition for the Gold Card Program,” for mandatory federal review, a procedural step needed to meet the Executive Order’s December 18 implementation deadline.

That review has now been completed, with Form I 140G and related instructions cleared by the Office of Management and Budget, signalling that USCIS is preparing to open filings once final guidance is published.

In parallel, the U.S. Department of State is pursuing emergency approval for Form DS 260G, a consular processing form that would be used by approved Gold Card beneficiaries applying for immigrant visas at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad.

The tight coordination between the Departments of State, Commerce and USCIS is indicative of the administration’s push to convert the September policy announcement into a functioning program before the end of the year.

INNOVATIVE FAST-TRACK TO A U.S. GREEN CARD

The Trump Gold Card program combines employment-based immigration pathways based on extraordinary or exceptional ability with a substantial, non refundable financial gift to the U.S. government.

The Gold Card framework will effectively layer a significant monetary contribution onto existing employment based routes, with eligible applicants likely to seek classification either under the EB 1 “Alien of Extraordinary Ability” category or as a EB 2 “Alien of Exceptional Ability” with a National Interest Waiver (NIW).

Under current parameters, gift amounts are set at USD 1 million for individual applicants (including any accompanying spouse or child), or USD 2 million for the principal beneficiary (plus USD 1 million per accompanying spouse or child) when a corporation files on behalf of an employee.

A separate, non-refundable USCIS filing fee of US$15,000 per person will be required, irrespective of the outcome of the petition or the processing time.

The program’s financial requirements are now locked in, with no changes expected before launch.

GIFT STRUCTURE AND STRINGENT VETTING

Unlike traditional investor visas such as EB 5, where funds are invested into job creating projects with a potential return, the Gold Card requires an unrestricted, non refundable gift that does not generate equity, income, or repayment rights.

These gifts will be paid to the U.S. Department of Commerce, which will sit at the centre of the financial review, assessing both the lawfulness of the funds and the broader national interest rationale for each contribution before cases proceed to USCIS for full immigration adjudication.

The scrutiny of the availability and source of funds is expected to be intensive. Applicants may need to provide multiple years of bank statements and tax returns, corporate and real estate documentation, inheritance records, business sale contracts, and other financial evidence, along with a detailed 20 year employment history and disclosures of any government or military positions.

Corporate petitioners will face parallel obligations, including disclosure of gross annual income, net worth details, three years of tax returns, audited financials or annual reports, and declarations regarding any criminal or foreign government involvement by the company or its principals.

STRATEGIC CHOICE

As the Gold Card program uses EB 1 and EB 2 NIW as its underlying classifications, existing category backlogs and priority date dynamics will likely come into play.

At present, there are substantial differences in visa availability for some nationalities – for example, multi year gaps between EB 1 and EB 2 final action dates for Indian nationals – meaning the choice of category could significantly affect timing, subject to USCIS guidance on any special adjudication standards applied within the Gold Card framework.

“High net worth applicants should not treat the Gold Card as a purely financial decision,” said Jean-François Harvey, Global Managing Partner at Harvey Law Group.

“They must also meet stringent EB 1 or EB 2 NIW criteria and navigate country specific visa queues, all under a brand new regulatory regime that will evolve quickly after launch,” Harvey added.

For many prospective applicants, the most time consuming work will be assembling robust source of funds files and aligning EB 1 or EB 2 NIW evidence with the program’s heightened scrutiny and national interest focus.

“With the December 18 deadline approaching, applicants should begin their legal and financial preparation now, even as agencies finalize operational details,” Harvey said. “A well structured application that anticipates rigorous vetting will be essential once the filing window opens.”

While the program's set-up has made major progress, it is not yet operational, Harvey emphasised.

The December 18 deadline indicates when the program becomes operational and begins accepting petitions. It does not represent when approved applicants receive green cards. Standard processing timelines, security checks, and consular processing will extend several months beyond petition approval.

Applicants should plan for 12-18 months from petition filing to final green card receipt, even under expedited processing scenarios.

"More information on the procedure and details are expected to come from agencies including the Department of Commerce and USCIS in the coming days," Harvey added.

PLATINUM CARD NOT INCLUDED

Official Gold Card materials and public commentary have also referenced a separate “Trump Platinum Card,” which would reportedly involve a USD 5 million contribution in exchange for the ability to spend up to 270 days per year in the United States as a foreign national without U.S. tax on non U.S. income.

However, this option was not included in Executive Order No. 14351, and no formal forms, regulations, or implementation timeline have been released as yet.

ABOUT HARVEY LAW GROUP

Founded in 1992, Harvey Law Group (HLG) is a premier multinational law firm specializing in immigration and business law. With over 20 offices globally, HLG is dedicated to providing trusted legal counsel and tailored, practical solutions for a diverse clientele, including entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, families, and international corporations.

For more information and a detailed breakdown of the Trump Gold Card’s eligibility, contribution structures, and application stages, visit: https://harveylawcorporation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.