Registered Dietitian Launches Food RX Assistant, an Evidence-Based Food-as-Medicine AI Tool

The Food RX Assistant mobile app interface (Premium tier)

Food RX Assistant brings safe, research-based, and culturally inclusive nutrition guidance to communities with limited access to Registered Dietitians

When we make nutrition accessible, we make healing accessible. Food RX Assistant provides people the ability to turn everyday foods into everyday medicine.” — Jodi Leslie, DrPH, RDN, CDCES

CAPTAIN COOK, HI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Food RX Blueprint today announced the launch of Food RX Assistant, a Food-as-Medicine AI nutrition app built by Dr. Jodi Leslie, a Registered Dietitian and Doctor of Public Health with more than 20 years of experience in clinical nutrition, research, and community health. The tool aims to expand access to safe, evidence-based nutrition guidance for individuals who may not have regular access to a Registered Dietitian due to insurance limitations, out-of-pocket costs, or geographic barriers.

Access to medical nutrition therapy remains limited for many people. Medicare covers nutrition counseling only for select diagnoses, such as diabetes and chronic kidney disease, with private insurance plans varying widely in what they reimburse. Individuals managing digestive concerns, inflammation, hormonal issues, metabolic challenges, or preventive health needs often face steep out-of-pocket costs or no coverage at all. As a result, many turn to free online resources or generic AI chatbots that may provide oversimplified, inaccurate, or unsafe nutrition advice.

“Food RX Assistant was created to address the gap between what people need and what they can realistically access,” said Dr. Leslie, founder of Food RX Blueprint. “Nutrition is one of the most powerful tools in preventing and managing chronic disease, yet culturally relevant, evidence-based guidance is out of reach for many families. This tool brings safe, accessible support directly to the community.”

“As a primary care physician, I see firsthand how difficult it is for patients to access a Registered Dietitian, even though nutrition is central to healing and chronic disease management. Most of us in medicine receive very limited formal training in nutrition, yet we care for patients every day who urgently need credible, evidence-based guidance. Tools like Food RX Assistant help bridge this gap by providing reliable, culturally relevant nutrition support that complements medical care, not replaces it. It empowers both clinicians and patients with trustworthy information we can use together to improve health outcomes.” - Primary Care Physician, Hawai'i

Food RX Assistant differs from generic AI chatbots by integrating clinical nutrition expertise, evidence-based research, and culturally inclusive guidance. This Food-as-Medicine tool incorporates validated nutrition frameworks, chronic disease nutrition principles, and culturally grounded eating patterns that reflect diverse food traditions, especially those often overlooked in mainstream AI-generated recommendations.

“People are more likely to follow nutrition advice when it reflects the foods and traditions they value,” Dr. Leslie added. “Food RX Assistant was designed with this cultural reality in mind.”

Key features of Food RX Assistant include:

- Evidence-based nutrition education grounded in research, not trends

- Culturally inclusive guidance honoring diverse food traditions

- Food-as-Medicine insights for digestion, inflammation, metabolic health, and heart health

- Safe boundaries that avoid unvetted supplement advice or high-risk recommendations

- Clear prompts for medical follow-up when symptoms indicate the need for professional care

Food RX Assistant is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Food RX Blueprint website, offering practical, culturally aligned nutrition guidance while respecting the limits of AI and encouraging collaboration with healthcare providers.

Download links:

- Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/food-rx-assistant/id6747460122

- Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.foodrx.assistant

- Website: https://foodrxblueprint.com/pages/food-rx-assistant

