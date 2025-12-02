The Art Gallery of Mississauga Receives $44,500 Ontario Trillium Foundation Capital Grant to Enhance Visitor Experience

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art Gallery of Mississauga (AGM) is pleased to announce the receipt of a $44,500 Capital Grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF). Over the coming months, these funds will be allocated to installing a modern, eco-friendly lighting system that will enhance the display of artworks by improving illumination consistency, quality, and flexibility, while being more resource-efficient. In addition, purchasing a scissor lift will reduce ongoing rental expenses and enable the AGM to manage installations and adjustments independently.As a vibrant and dynamic community art gallery, the AGM is dedicated to showcasing the work of local, national, and international contemporary artists. The mission of the AGM is to bring art to the community and the community to art through compelling exhibitions, interactive workshops, and thought-provoking events.“We are extremely grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for its support in making this important improvement possible,” says Anna Gulbinski, Executive Director of the AGM. “The current lighting system is outdated and no longer meets the needs of a modern gallery. The new system will improve the lighting conditions of the art we display, be energy-efficient, and ultimately improve the overall visitor experience.”This lighting upgrade represents a significant enhancement to the AGM’s efforts to provide a welcoming and inspiring environment for all visitors. The gallery remains committed to creating a space where art and community interconnect, and this project is an essential part of that ongoing mission.For more information about the Art Gallery of Mississauga and upcoming exhibitions, please visit www.artgalleryofmississauga.com The Art Gallery of Mississauga (AGM) is a vibrant and dynamic gallery that showcases the work of local, national and international contemporary artists. It is our mission to bring art to the community and the community to art through thought-provoking exhibitions and interactive educational programming.-30-Media Contact:

