Public defenders and prosecutors warn of crisis fueled by Prop 36

(Subscription required) San Francisco's justice system faces mounting strain as public defenders and prosecutors struggle with soaring caseloads, staffing shortages and unfunded mandates. The problems are seen elsewhere in the state, with disagreement about the causes and solutions.

