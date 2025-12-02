ATS Exteriors Renews Owens Corning Partnership, Doubles Down on Impact-Resistant Roofing

ATS Exteriors Roofing & Siding of Broomfield

ATS Exteriors Roofing & Siding of Broomfield continues its partnership with Owens Corning as a Preferred Contractor for another year.

We started ATS because we were tired of seeing contractors cut corners... getting bigger doesn't mean getting sloppy.” — Jeff Stakes

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ATS Exteriors Roofing & Siding of Broomfield continues its partnership with Owens Corning as a Preferred Contractor for another year. The designation gives ATS customers access to extended warranties and manufacturer support while confirming what the company already knew – doing installations correctly matters more than doing them fast.ATS Exteriors, a roofing contractor in Broomfield , has maintained its Owens Corning Preferred Contractor status since 2019, meeting the manufacturer's requirements for installation quality, customer satisfaction, and technical expertise. "The partnership means our customers get better warranties and direct manufacturer backing when they need it," said Jeff Stakes, co-owner. "But honestly, we'd install Owens Corning products the same way regardless because that's how roofs should be done."The company has made Class 4 impact-resistant shingles standard recommendations for Broomfield area installations after watching so many standard roofs get destroyed by hail, while Class 4 systems in the same neighborhoods survived undamaged. Colorado's Front Range gets hit by hail regularly, and Class 4 shingles are designed specifically for that kind of punishment. Most insurance carriers offer premium discounts for Class 4 installations that offset the upgrade cost within a few years. "The math works," said Rebecca Stakes, co-owner. "People save money long-term and avoid filing claims every time a storm rolls through."ATS Exteriors is expanding capacity to handle growing demand without sacrificing installation quality. The company has added crews and equipment to serve more concurrent projects across Broomfield, Aurora, Thornton, Westminster, Boulder, and surrounding areas. Response times improve, but the installation standards that built the business don't change. "We started ATS because we were tired of seeing contractors cut corners," Jeff Stakes said. "Getting bigger doesn't mean getting sloppy."Six years in, ATS Exteriors, an insurance claim inspection provider in Broomfield , still handles every project the same way – thorough damage assessment, clear communication, quality materials installed correctly, and follow-through that doesn't disappear once checks clear. The Owens Corning partnership and Class 4 focus are extensions of that approach, not departures from it.For information or to schedule an inspection, contact ATS Exteriors at 303-997-9024 or visit atsroofingdenver.com.About ATS Exteriors Roofing & Siding of BroomfieldATS Exteriors, a siding contractor in Broomfield , handles residential roofing and siding projects throughout the Denver metro area. Jeff and Rebecca Stakes started the company to provide storm damage repair, insurance claims assistance, and quality installations without the games common in the industry. The company is an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor with certifications from LP SmartSide, James Hardie, and the Vinyl Siding Institute.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.