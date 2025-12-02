Protect the Legacy of Constructech Awards

Constructech Reaffirms Commitment to Award Integrity Amid Legal Dispute Over Badge Use

Our awards represent earned achievement through transparent evaluation. Accuracy in how these honors are presented is critical to maintaining trust.” — Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constructech, a recognized voice in construction technology for 27 years, today announced its continued commitment to transparency and integrity in industry recognition programs following a legal dispute concerning the use of its award badge.The matter relates to Specialty Publishing Company v. UDA Technologies, Inc., pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Case No. 25-cv-3873). According to publicly filed pleadings, the complaint alleges that UDA Technologies previously received Constructech’s Top Products award from 2008 to 2012 but later used the badge in ways that may imply ongoing recognition. UDA Technologies denies these allegations, and the court will determine the outcome.Constructech’s awards—including Top Products, Vision Awards, and Women in Construction—are based on independent evaluations by analysts, professors, and consultants. These programs aim to recognize innovation and leadership in construction technology. Maintaining accurate representation of these honors is essential to preserving trust and credibility across the industry.Summary of Allegations (As Filed in Court Documents)Use of a modified badge that may suggest continued recognition beyond awarded years.Public statements claiming 24 award wins, which the complaint alleges is inaccurate.Use of edited quotes that may create the impression of endorsement.Continued badge use after a cease-and-desist notice.Filing of a lawsuit challenging Constructech’s recognition programs.Peggy Smedley, editorial director of Constructech, stated:“Our awards represent earned achievement through transparent evaluation. Accuracy in how these honors are presented is critical to maintaining trust.”About ConstructechConstructech is a leading media platform dedicated to technology in the construction industry. Since 1998, Constructech has honored innovators through independent awards programs, editorial coverage, and industry advocacy. Media Contact : info@specialtypub.comLegal Contact: Matthew Mujalli Amarin, ESQThe Law Offices of Haytham Faraj, PLLC1935 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago, ILmatthew@farajlaw.comLegal Disclaimer: This release summarizes allegations contained in publicly filed pleadings. These statements do not represent adjudicated facts or findings. UDA Technologies denies the allegations. Readers should not construe this release as legal advice or a definitive statement on the merits of the case.

