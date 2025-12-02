SHADOW GROUP LAUNCHES IN ATLANTA, SETTING NEW NATIONAL STANDARD FOR PRIVATE SECURITY AND INVESTIGATION SERVICES

Security Services

Shadow Group Launches in Atlanta: Veteran-Led Firm Exceeds Expectations, Delivering Elite Security & Investigation Services Nationwide with Superior Services.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shadow Group, a veteran-owned and operated private security and investigation firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, proudly announces its official launch and immediate nationwide expansion. In less than six months since opening its doors, Shadow Group has exceeded all growth projections, securing major contracts across commercial, corporate, entertainment, and high-net-worth individual sectors from coast to coast.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Sirko, a distinguished United States Marine Corps veteran and former law enforcement officer with more than a decade of sworn service, Shadow Group is redefining what private security can and should be. Sirko’s extensive background spans federal task forces, dignitary protection details, major case investigations, and leadership roles in some of the nation’s most demanding law enforcement environments. His experience, combined with years directing elite private security and investigative operations, forms the foundation of Shadow Group’s uncompromising standards.

“America’s families, businesses, and institutions deserve protection and investigative capabilities that do not compromise,” said CEO Jonathan Sirko. “Shadow Group was created to fill the gap between traditional security providers and the real-world threats our clients face every day. We operate with the discipline of the Marine Corps, the authority and skill of seasoned law enforcement, and the agility only the private sector can deliver.”

Unlike conventional security contractors, Shadow Group functions as a true private police force equivalent. Its personnel—many of whom are military veterans, former federal, state, and local law enforcement officers—are equipped with cutting-edge technology and equipment that surpasses most private competitors and, in several categories, exceeds that issued to many municipal and state agencies. Body-worn 4K cameras with live-streaming capability, license-plate recognition systems, encrypted communications platforms, less-lethal defense options, and proprietary intelligence-gathering tools are standard issue for every Shadow Group operative.

Training is the cornerstone of the company’s superiority. While Georgia requires only 24 hours of initial training for unarmed security officers and an additional 16 hours for armed officers, every Shadow Group protective agent completes more than 100 hours of intensive foundational training—followed by continuous advanced instruction in defensive tactics, firearms proficiency, tactical medicine, legal authority, de-escalation, surveillance, and executive protection tradecraft.

Shadow Group offers a full spectrum of services nationwide:

Uniformed armed and unarmed security guard services

Executive and dignitary protection (domestic and international)

Residential and estate security programs

Corporate workplace security and threat assessments

Private investigations (infidelity, asset location, background due diligence, insurance fraud, missing persons)

Covert surveillance and counter-surveillance operations

Event security and crowd management

Crisis response and emergency extraction teams

Clients already served range from Fortune 500 headquarters and luxury residential communities to touring recording artists, professional athletes, and ultra-high-net-worth families.

“Response from the market has been overwhelming,” Sirko continued. “We anticipated steady growth; instead we have been forced to accelerate hiring and open satellite offices ahead of schedule to keep pace with demand. That tells us one thing: the American public and private sector are ready for a higher tier of protection—one that does not cut corners.”

Shadow Group is actively recruiting honorably discharged military veterans and experienced law enforcement professionals who share its mission of excellence. All positions include industry-leading compensation, full benefits, ongoing advanced training, and state-of-the-art equipment.

