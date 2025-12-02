Chicago Luxury Real Estate Advisor Leah Farra Joins Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty

Leah Farra, Global Real Estate Advisor at Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leah Farra , newly licensed Global Real Estate Advisor, has joined Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty , bringing a fresh perspective to Chicago’s luxury real estate market while continuing the distinguished legacy of her late mother, Kristine Farra.Kristine Farra, founder of Luxury Living International, was a trusted name in Chicago real estate for over 20 years. Following her passing earlier this year, Leah is committed to carrying forward excellence as inspired by the legacy of her mother.“With a lifelong love of Chicago and its architecture, I am honored to continue my mother’s legacy while building my own career,” said Leah Farra. “Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty offers the global reach and resources to serve buyers and sellers at the highest level.”Leah specializes in luxury residential properties across Chicago’s most desirable neighborhoods. Her approach blends legacy-driven service with the international prestige of Sotheby’s, ensuring clients benefit from both local expertise and worldwide exposure.About Jameson Sotheby’s International RealtyJameson Sotheby’s International Realty is Chicago’s premier luxury brokerage, combining local market knowledge with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty network. The firm provides clients with exclusive marketing, international exposure, and a tradition of excellence in real estate.

