Award-Winning Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur Launches Nationally

Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur transforms a centuries-old Jamaican sorrel tradition into a refined, award-winning modern spirit.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holiday season in Jamaica is not complete without sorrel, a vibrant, spiced hibiscus drink steeped in family tradition. This year, Kingston Imperial Spirits brings that iconic flavor to the U.S. with Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur, now available at premium retailers in Florida and online nationwide. Earlier this year, the liqueur earned two Gold Medals, including Best Floral Liqueur, at the 2025 New Orleans Spirits Competition, an international judging event presented during Tales of the Cocktail™.With Caribbean flavors rising across U.S. cocktail culture, the Florida rollout brings one of Jamaica’s most iconic ingredients to a major hospitality market at the height of the holiday season. As the only authentic Jamaican sorrel liqueur available in the United States, Kingston Imperial introduces a category rooted in centuries of Jamaican culinary tradition.Sorrel (Hibiscus sabdariffa) has been part of Jamaican life for more than three centuries. Brought from West Africa, it was first documented in Jamaica in 1707 and widely known as “Jamaica sorrel” by the 1780s.Traditionally steeped with ginger and spices, sorrel became a symbol of celebration, homecoming, and matriarchal hospitality. Long before it became associated with Christmas, sorrel was a cornerstone of Jamaican foodways as a resilient, indispensable crop whose preparation embodied centuries of ancestral knowledge and matriarchal craft. Kingston Imperial’s liqueur draws on this heritage, translating a historic flavor tradition into a refined, modern spirit.Made with Jamaican-grown sorrel, fresh ginger, and warm island spices, the liqueur offers a vibrant crimson color, layered floral aromatics, bright acidity, and a warm ginger finish. It contains no artificial flavors or colors and is bottled at 17% ABV in a premium 750ml format. Judges at the New Orleans Spirits Competition described it as “exemplary in every way… no notes” and “a delight — I would absolutely buy the last bottle, even if someone’s grandmother was hunting for it in the next aisle.”Florida’s bars and retailers have already begun incorporating Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur into signature cocktails and modern bar programs. Its versatility allows bartenders to use it as a vibrant modifier across a wide range of builds—whether served neat, over ice, or integrated into contemporary and classic cocktails alike. The rollout marks Kingston Imperial Spirits’ most significant U.S. expansion to date and reflects the growing national appetite for culturally rooted, flavor-forward spirits.In addition to its in-store launch in Florida, Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur is available nationwide online through Thirstie-enabled states, allowing consumers across the country to order directly via KingstonImperialSpirits.com Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel LiqueurABV: 17%Format: 750mlUltra-Premium MSRP: $49.99Availability: Premium retailers, bars, and hotel venues throughout Florida; nationwide online via Thirstie in participating statesConsumers can purchase Kingston Imperial Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur at premium retailers statewide or online nationally at Thirstie-supported states. For online purchasing, availability updates, and cocktail recipes, visit kingstonimperialspirits.com or follow @KingstonImperialSpirits About Kingston Imperial SpiritsKingston Imperial Spirits brings Jamaica’s most storied flavors into contemporary craft culture through small-batch production and ingredient-led recipes. As part of a broader cultural platform that spans storytelling, publishing, and Caribbean lifestyle expression, the company celebrates centuries-old foodways and reimagines them for modern bartenders and consumers. Its flagship Jamaican Sorrel Liqueur reflects a deep commitment to heritage, craftsmanship, and the future of Caribbean spirits.

