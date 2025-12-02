Veteran-Owned Maryland Spotless Maid Service Marks 3 Years Helping Cancer Patients With Free Home Cleanings

Rachael and Oliver Wiley, Founders of Maryland Spotless Maid Service A Maryland Spotless Maid Service professional cleaner providing residential cleaning services in a client’s home.

Maryland Spotless Maid Service celebrates three years of providing free home cleanings to cancer patients through its partnership with Cleaning for a Reason.

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Spotless Maid Service, a veteran-owned and minority-owned residential cleaning company founded by Rachael and Oliver Wiley, proudly celebrates its three-year partnership with Cleaning for a Reason. This national nonprofit organization provides free professional home cleanings to cancer patients undergoing treatment, and the continued collaboration has allowed Maryland Spotless Maid Service to expand its mission-driven outreach to families across Maryland and the Washington metropolitan area. Since 2023, the company has donated monthly cleaning services to cancer patients and their caregivers, helping reduce the burden of home maintenance during some of the most trying periods of their lives.

The commitment behind this partnership is rooted in both personal values and professional purpose. When the Wileys started Maryland Spotless Maid Service, they set out to build more than just a reliable home cleaning business; they wanted to create a service that improves lives. Over the past three years, their partnership with Cleaning for a Reason has allowed them to support families facing cancer, offering comfort, cleanliness, and a sense of dignity to those undergoing active treatment. The company’s efforts have been highlighted in a feature interview on DC News Now, where the Wileys shared how free cleanings help relieve emotional and physical burdens for patients who don’t have the strength or time to manage household cleaning while focusing on recovery.

Through this ongoing collaboration, Maryland Spotless Maid Service provides at least one free residential cleaning each month to a cancer patient in Maryland. The service includes a deep cleaning, a standard cleaning, and specialized home care, depending on the family's needs and the nonprofit's recommendations. The support helps reduce stress and promotes healthier living environments by eliminating dust, allergens, and contaminants, which is especially beneficial for immunocompromised patients. Over time, the partnership has also enabled the company to expand its volunteer-based support network and identify additional ways to serve local families.

For patients and their families, the impact is immediate. Clean floors, sanitized bathrooms, and refreshed kitchens may seem simple on the surface, but they often represent much more. Many patients report feeling more relaxed and more at ease in their homes after cleaning, and caregivers appreciate the time and energy saved by not having to worry about household chores. The Wileys say this transformation is the strongest reason they continue their partnership year after year. The mission resonates deeply with their belief that home cleaning is more than just a service; it is a form of emotional and physical support.

As a residential cleaning company serving Maryland homeowners, landlords, military families, busy professionals, and parents, Maryland Spotless Maid Service provides fully insured and background-checked cleaning professionals known for reliability and outstanding customer service. Their service menu includes deep cleans, standard recurring services, move-in and move-out cleanings, eco-friendly cleaning options, and customized solutions for clients seeking specific home care needs. Every cleaning comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a complimentary re-clean if a client is not satisfied with the results.

The company’s business growth and community efforts have been anchored by a modern, customer-first approach. Clients can schedule cleanings through a convenient online booking form for a seamless, contact-free experience, or call the team directly for personalized scheduling assistance. Transparent pricing and flexible service options make the company accessible to families balancing work, health, and daily responsibilities. For customers who prefer recurring cleanings, special pricing incentives, and first-time customer discounts, housekeeping becomes consistent and affordable.

Their charitable work, however, remains the centerpiece of the company’s service philosophy. By partnering with Cleaning for a Reason, the Wileys have been able to give back in a way that aligns with their values as entrepreneurs, community members, and advocates for those facing medical challenges. They believe that giving their time and cleaning services to cancer patients is an extension of their purpose and the legacy they want to build, one that restores confidence, hope, and comfort where it is needed most.

Over the next several years, Maryland Spotless Maid Service plans to expand its reach into additional counties across Maryland and increase the number of patients served through its charitable cleaning initiative. The company also intends to continue developing partnerships with additional nonprofits and community organizations focused on families, veterans, and cancer support programs. Their long-term goal is to provide clean, healthy, and stress-free home environments to as many individuals and families as possible throughout the region.

For the Wileys, this partnership is more than a milestone; it is a symbol of ongoing dedication. It represents a business aligned with purpose and a community service effort that grows stronger with every year of participation. As Maryland Spotless Maid Service continues to deliver professional and compassionate home cleaning services, the impact of its charitable work through Cleaning for a Reason remains one of the most meaningful drivers of the company’s success.

To learn more about Maryland Spotless Maid Service or to request a cleaning, visit www.marylandspotlessmaidservice.com

To learn more about Cleaning for a Reason or to request services for a patient, visit www.cleaningforareason.org

Maryland company teams up with nonprofit offer free house cleanings for cancer patients

