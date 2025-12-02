Riot Games, Virgin Music Group, & KiTbetter Unite for Arcane: League of Legends Season 2 Special Edition KiTalbum

Arcane Season 2 KiTalbum Packshot Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack KiTalbum Contents

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KiTbetter, Riot Games, and Virgin Music Group have joined forces to release Arcane: League of Legends Season 2 (Soundtrack from the Animated Series) as a special edition KiTalbum. This physical-digital collector’s edition merges the cutting-edge technology of KiTalbums with one of the most acclaimed animated universes in entertainment, bringing music, television, and video games together in one carefully curated box.Initially released by Riot Games Music in 2024, the soundtrack to the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series features 22 tracks by a global lineup of artists, including Ashnikko, Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello, Twenty One Pilots, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Stromae, and Pomme. Together, they expand the emotional and sonic landscape of Arcane’s final season, a story that redefined what’s possible when gaming, animation, and music collide.Now, with the introduction of the KiTalbum format, Arcane fans can own the soundtrack as both a collectible and a connected digital experience. Artist-first and collector-driven, KiTalbums combine a physical collectible with a digital experience designed to restore music’s value as something to own, keep, and connect with. With a single click, the KiT device transforms the Arcane soundtrack from something to stream into something to own, giving fans a complete digital album with exclusive videos, photos, and bonus content in the KiTplayer app.Each Arcane Season 2 KiTalbum includes:● Ten square art cards featuring imagery from the series● Die-cut Arcane sticker● Custom-designed collectors box● Unique KiT device which unlocks the complete soundtrack, videos, photos, and more via the KiTplayer appThe Arcane: League of Legends Season 2 (Soundtrack from the Animated Series) KiTalbum is available while supplies last, beginning November 25, 2025, exclusively on the Arcane Music Store This collaboration marks a new chapter in how fans can experience music from their favorite worlds, where gaming, storytelling, and physical-digital innovation meet.**POST-RELEASE UPDATE: The Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack KiTalbum is now sold out. This release sold out on the Arcane Music Store within hours of pre-order launch.**About KiTbetterKiTbetter, a subsidiary of South Korean music tech company Muzlive, is reshaping the future of music ownership through the KiTalbum, a patented physical-digital format that gives fans something to hold and artists a more direct, profitable way to share their work. Each KiTalbum combines premium packaging and collectible artwork with digital access to high-fidelity audio and video, as well as exclusive fan experiences via the KiTplayer app. Since releasing the firstconnected album in 2014, KiTbetter has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and holds multiple patents on its proprietary technology. Trusted by major labels, independent artists, and music lovers around the world, KiTalbums bridge the gap between the convenience of streaming and the emotional connection of physical media, returning music to something lasting.About Riot GamesRiot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, which has gone on to be one of the most-played PC games in the world. In the years since, Riot has released VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riftbound and 2XKO. Riot’s titles have led to the creation of some of the most-watched and widely recognized esports in the world, culminating in events like the League of Legends World Championship, VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) and the TFT Open, which are watched by millions of fans each year. Riot has also expanded its IP through multimedia projects across music, comic books, board games, and Arcane, its Emmy-winning animated series.About Virgin Music GroupVirgin Music Group is the world’s leading partner to independent music companies and artists who require a standalone team with global infrastructure and local expertise in every major music market around the world. Virgin Music Group offers compelling, efficient, and highly flexible global solutions with the most advanced marketing technology available for independent record labels, artists and entrepreneurs who want to succeed. www.virginmusic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.