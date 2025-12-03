The Ways and Means Marketing Inc. Empowers Associations With Strategic Marketing and Practical Resources

Specialized agency provides strategy, digital services, and no-cost tools to help associations grow membership and engagement

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ways and Means Marketing Inc., a specialized marketing agency for associations, societies, councils, and foundations, helps association leaders grow membership, strengthen engagement, and communicate value to members, stakeholders, donors and the public. The agency combines decades of experience with practical tools, guidance, and strategies specifically designed to address the unique needs of membership-based organizations.Founded by Jamie McIntosh and a senior leadership team with decades of combined experience supporting professional and industry associations across Canada and the United States, The Ways and Means brings a deep understanding of association governance, volunteer leadership, and program-driven mandates. McIntosh previously led an award-winning Canadian digital and video marketing agency, later acquired by a U.S. firm, and helped integrate its operations while continuing to provide marketing services to associations, consortia, and membership networks across North America.Tailored Solutions for Association Strategy and Growth:Associations face growing pressure to demonstrate impact, attract and retain members, and strengthen relevance. The Ways and Means provides a full range of marketing services specifically for associations and foundations, including:- Membership growth and engagement strategy- Branding and messaging- Digital marketing and campaign management- Website and web application development- Video production and animation- Creative direction and Graphic design- Bilingual content development and translation- Search engine optimization and analytics“Our mission is to help associations achieve measurable results,” said Jamie McIntosh, Founder and Managing Director and President. “We combine strategic guidance with practical execution and effective creative to help organizations implement effective association strategy, strengthen engagement, and communicate their value clearly.”No-Cost Tools and Insights for Association Leaders:The agency offers a library of no-cost tools, checklists, and guides that help association teams implement membership growth initiatives, improve communications, and align branding. Resources are available at thewaysandmeans.ca/resources In addition, the agency publishes Association Insights, a series of practical articles covering membership strategy, communications, brand development, public affairs, and digital transformation.“The Ways and Means exists to help associations succeed, whether through long-term marketing partnerships or practical, immediately actionable resources,” said McIntosh.The Ways and Means Marketing Inc., is a marketing agency focused exclusively on helping associations and foundations achieve their marketing and business goals. The agency provides strategy, creative, digital services, analytics, SEO, and bilingual communications to help associations, societies, councils, and foundations across Canada and the USA grow membership, strengthen relevance, change perceptions and build trusted reputations. For more information, visit thewaysandmeans.ca About Jamie McIntosh:Jamie McIntosh is a seasoned leader in Marketing for Associations, with decades of experience supporting national and international associations across multiple sectors. He previously led an award-winning Canadian digital agency, later acquired by a U.S. firm, and continues to provide practical guidance and strategic marketing support to associations and membership networks.

