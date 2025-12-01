Rainbow trout stocking schedule for December 2025 in the Magic Valley Region
For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.
All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, Junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2025-2027 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
