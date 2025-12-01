Solid Waste service suspended for Monday due to winter weather

Due to weather conditions, the local landfill used by the City of Lawrence is temporarily closed, requiring the City to suspend solid waste collection for the remainder of today, Monday, December 1. The landfill is not owned or operated by the City, and we are unable to dispose of collected trash while it is closed.

Changes for Solid Waste service this week:

Some residents did receive Monday solid waste service earlier today before the closure was announced. However, all remaining Monday customers who were not yet serviced will not receive collection today.

The City anticipates the landfill will reopen tomorrow, December 2. Once the landfill reopens:

Solid waste crews will finish collecting solid waste from Monday routes on Tuesday before moving on to Tuesday routes.

Residents should continue to set out their solid waste carts on their regular collection day, with the understanding that trash pickup may be delayed by one day this week while we catch up.

Staying up-to-date with service changes

Residents can stay informed about schedule changes and service alerts by signing up for solid waste notifications through the City’s ReCollect app. Information about reminders and alerts is available on the City’s website.

Any further changes to the solid waste schedule will be communicated in further press releases in addition to notices sent through our ReCollect app.

We appreciate residents’ patience as we adjust operations in response to conditions outside the City’s control. Our solid waste crews will work to complete routes as quickly and safely as possible once the landfill reopens.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov