New BluHaven Porcelain Collection by AquaBlu Mosaics

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience a new chapter in coastal-inspired design with AquaBlu Mosaic’s brand-new luxury pool tile collection: BluHaven Porcelain. Proudly crafted in the USA, this collection reimagines what modern pool, outdoor, and architectural surfaces can be. Designed with a coastal sensibility and built for long-term performance, BluHaven seamlessly blends refined craftsmanship with environmentally conscious production.A Modern Look for 2026 and BeyondClean lines and structured geometry are shaping the next era of outdoor and interior design. BluHaven was developed specifically to support this shift, offering elongated tile formats, (i.e., 3" × 12", 6" × 12", 6" × 24", and 3" × 24") that give professionals freedom to create height, flow, and visual rhythm.Vertical layouts, in particular, are quickly becoming a signature look. Whether used on waterlines, raised pool walls, privacy partitions, or interior feature walls, these tall proportions bring movement and refinement to any surface. Designers are also blending formats, such as mixing stacked and staggered installations or pairing vertical and horizontal runs in order to build subtle depth and architectural presence.Crafted in the USA, Inspired by the CoastEvery BluHaven tile is fully made in the United States using eco-conscious manufacturing methods, including carbon-neutral options. The palette draws from coastal landscapes: glass-smooth shoreline tones, weathered driftwood, sun-worn stone, and soft dune hues which result in surfaces that feel organic while remaining sleek and modern.Engineered for real-world durability, BluHaven performs beautifully in wet and dry environments alike: pools, spas, outdoor kitchens, showers, facades, accent walls, and more. Its design continuity allows seamless transitions from exterior to interior spaces.The BluHaven Series CollectionBluHaven launches with five distinct series, each contributing to a unified coastal design story:Bayshore – Soft, matte finishes and gently distressed edges create a relaxed, beach-house atmosphere across ten soothing tones. Ideal for waterlines and subtle vertical textures.Harborside – Ocean-worn textures and natural, fluid color variation available in 3" × 12" and 6" × 24" formats. Designed to bridge outdoor and indoor areas with ease.Coastline – A glossy, undulating surface captures the shimmer of light on moving water, offered in six airy, reflective shades.Saltstone – Rich architectural character inspired by Venetian plaster and aged concrete. Available in 6" × 24" tiles, its matte texture pairs beautifully with both modern and rustic spaces.Tiderock – A bold, Key West–inspired series with lively tones and artisanal texture, offered in 3" × 24" and 6" × 24". Perfect for striking accent elements.Together, these series bring a cohesive balance of sophistication, versatility, and environmental awareness to residential and commercial projects.Built with Purpose: Sustainability Meets PerformanceBluHaven isn’t just aesthetically refined; it reflects AquaBlu’s commitment to smart, responsible material selection. Eco-conscious manufacturing and carbon-neutral options help reduce environmental impact while maintaining the strength, consistency, and longevity that professionals rely on.Support for ProfessionalsAquaBlu makes specifying BluHaven simple through the AquaPRO program. Members receive:- Trade-only pricing- Complimentary samples- Dedicated project support- Guidance from a team familiar with the demands of pool and outdoor installationsFor professionals seeking a dependable, design-forward porcelain line, BluHaven delivers clarity, confidence, and enduring quality.

