JH Strategic IT Expands Business-First IT Governance Advisory

Jayson Hahn, Founder of JH Strategic IT

JH Strategic IT expands its advisory practice to help CEOs, COOs, and CFOs gain IT governance discipline, spend visibility, and ROI clarity.

Most companies fail not because IT spends too much, but because leaders cannot see what the spend means. Clarity turns budgets into decisions.” — Jayson Hahn

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JH Strategic IT Expands Advisory Practice Focused on IT Governance, IT Spend Visibility, and ROI Clarity for Mid-Market Business LeadersJH Strategic IT, an independent advisory practice founded by former Global CIO Jayson Hahn, announced an expanded focus on business-first IT governance, spend visibility, and financial clarity for CEOs, COOs, and CFOs.The firm helps business leaders gain a clearer understanding of where technology dollars go, what value they return, and how to defend IT investment decisions in the boardroom. The advisory is designed to eliminate the IT black box that prevents executives from evaluating cost, risk, and performance across their technology portfolios.“Executives are being asked to justify technology budgets without the financial transparency needed to make confident decisions,” said Hahn. “Our work gives business leaders the visibility, governance structure, and accountability required to align IT investment with business outcomes.”Hahn previously served as a Global CIO and CTO responsible for enterprise-scale transformation initiatives, multimillion-dollar technology budgets, and verified cost efficiencies. He developed the Business-First IT Governance approach, a structured model that strengthens accountability across run, grow, and transform spending while improving collaboration between IT and the business.In addition to advisory services, Hahn is the author of AI Clarity : LLMs vs. Agentic AI vs. AI Agents — A Straightforward Guide for Business Leaders (ISBN-13: 979-8999418807). The book provides executives with a business-first explanation of modern AI models, cost implications, and governance requirements.JH Strategic IT also publishes two executive briefings designed for non-technical business leaders:IT ROI & Governance BriefA monthly executive briefing focused on ROI modeling, governance maturity, and financial clarity in technology decision-making.The IT Clarity BriefA monthly perspective for business leaders seeking to understand technology choices without technical noise.The advisory practice includes:Governance Baseline and Maturity AssessmentBusiness-First IT Strategy DevelopmentCost-to-Value Modeling for CFOsCloud and Application Portfolio RationalizationBoard-Level IT Reporting and Executive AlignmentIT Operating Model and Accountability DesignJH Strategic IT operates independently with no vendor resale relationships, implementation partnerships, or commission-based incentives. The firm works solely on behalf of business leaders to provide objective clarity and financially grounded decision support.About JH Strategic ITJH Strategic IT is an independent advisory firm focused on IT governance, IT spend visibility, business-first IT strategy, and ROI clarity for CEOs, COOs, and CFOs of mid-market companies. Based in New Jersey, the firm delivers board-level visibility and accountable decision-making across technology budgets, operations, and transformation investments.Media ContactJayson HahnFounder, JH Strategic ITinfo@jhstrategicit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.