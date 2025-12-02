Rosemary Bennett Crowned Ms. Texas Senior America 2026

Rosemary Bennett is crowned at the Ms Texas Senior America Pageant. Bennett wants to take the pageant’s mission up a notch to empower women to do more with their life and impact.

The Ms. Texas Senior America Organization proudly announces that Rosemary Bennett has been crowned Ms. Texas Senior America 2026.

Ms. Texas Senior America offers a powerful platform to inspire seniors to follow their dreams in every stage of life.” — Rosemary Bennett

DALLAS, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ms. Texas Senior America Organization proudly announces that Rosemary Bennett has been crowned Ms. Texas Senior America 2026 at the conclusion of the 25th annual state competition, held November 1, 2025, in Richardson, Texas.The Ms. Texas Senior America program celebrates “The Age of Elegance,” redefining perceptions of aging and empowering senior women to embrace vitality, purpose, and personal growth. The pageant encourages women to reach their full potential and continue contributing meaningfully to their communities.“Ms. Texas Senior America offers a powerful platform to inspire seniors to follow their dreams in every stage of life,” Bennett said following her win. “I’m incredibly honored to help change the conversation around aging—because this Age of Elegance truly can be our Age of Relevance.”“The Ms. Texas Senior America program shines a light on the strength, talent, and life experience of senior women,” said Sara Senter, Pageant Director and Board Member. “These contestants exemplify confidence, grace, and a spirit of service that continues to enrich communities across Texas.”Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) served as the Awards Sponsor, supporting the celebration of senior women throughout the state.As Ms. Texas Senior America 2026, Bennett will travel across the state as an ambassador for seniors, promoting purposeful living after 60 through her platform, “Reinvention with Intention,” which challenges individuals to pursue their dreams in both service and livelihood at every age.Booking inquiries may be directed to | VIP@mstexassenioramerica.orgMedia Contact:Sara SenterVIP@mstexassenioramerica.orgPhoto Gallery: https://www.dallasnews.com/photos/2025/11/01/age-of-elegance-see-photos-as-ms-senior-texas-crowns-a-new-queen/

