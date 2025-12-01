Cluemasters Launches the new portal for Online Escape Games, Team Battles, and Story-Driven Puzzle Adventures

Online Escape Games for teams and families - Cluemasters

PALM COAST, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright & Epic USA Inc. today announced the global launch of Cluemasters, a new online escape game platform offering immersive story-driven challenges, cooperative missions, and competitive team battles directly in the browser.Cluemasters introduces a modern way to experience online escape game adventures without the need for downloads or installations. Each game features multiple episodes, cinematic scenes, and timed puzzle mechanics designed for solo players, groups of friends, families, and corporate teams.With the increasing demand for interactive entertainment and remote-friendly activities, Cluemasters was developed to bring the escape room concept into a digital format accessible from anywhere in the world. Players can enter a game code, follow the storyline, solve puzzles, and progress through multi-step missions that blend logic, exploration, and time pressure.The platform supports three core play modes. Solo Mode allows players to complete episodes independently at their own pace. Team Mode enables groups to collaborate and solve challenges together. Team Battle Mode offers a competitive experience in which multiple teams race against each other in real time while the system tracks progress and efficiency.In addition to consumer gameplay, Cluemasters includes dedicated features for professional and organizational use. Companies, schools, and event organizers can create online team-building events, assign participants to teams, adjust countdown timers, and access post-game performance summaries. These tools are designed for distributed teams seeking structured, engaging activities that encourage communication and problem-solving.“Cluemasters was built to make high-quality escape game experiences accessible to anyone, anywhere,” said Addy from the development team at Bright & Epic USA Inc. “The platform combines storytelling, technology, and teamwork in a way that appeals to both casual players and organizations looking for interactive group experiences.”Cluemasters games can be purchased online, with instant access codes delivered automatically by email. All gameplay takes place in the browser, providing seamless onboarding for users on desktop and mobile devices.About Bright & Epic USA Inc.Bright & Epic USA Inc. is a Florida-based design and development company specializing in interactive entertainment, digital experiences, and innovative online platforms. The company builds technology-driven products that combine storytelling, creativity, and user engagement.

