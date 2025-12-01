Restructure Partners

Restructure Partners Announces New National Small Business Restructuring Support Program

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping Australian SMEs Avoid Liquidation Through Early Intervention, Tax Debt Relief , and Expert Restructuring AdviceRestructure Partners, a leading Australian business restructuring advisory firm, today announced the launch of its National Small Business Restructuring Support Program, a new initiative designed to help financially distressed small businesses avoid liquidation and regain long-term stability.The program provides free restructuring assessments, tax debt relief guidance, and tailored Small Business Restructure (SBR) solutions, responding to the sharp rise in ATO enforcement activities and Director Penalty Notices (DPNs) issued to company directors across Australia.A Timely Initiative Amid Rising ATO PressureWith the Australian Tax Office significantly increasing debt collection activity since 2023—particularly around GST, PAYG, and superannuation liabilities—small businesses are experiencing unprecedented financial pressure. Many SMEs remain unaware that restructuring is often a viable alternative to liquidation, especially under the government’s SBR framework.“Small businesses are the backbone of the Australian economy, but many owners don’t realise they have options long before liquidation becomes necessary,” said a spokesperson for Restructure Partners. “Our new national program gives business owners accessible, expert support at the exact time they need it most. Early intervention can save companies, jobs, and livelihoods.”Free National Assessment for Struggling SMEsAs part of the new initiative, Restructure Partners will offer free confidential assessments to help business owners understand:Whether they qualify for the Small Business Restructure (SBR) programOptions for reducing or reorganising tax debtHow to navigate ATO payment plan failuresThe impact and risks associated with Director Penalty NoticesWhether restructuring can preserve trading operations and avoid liquidationThis diagnostic approach enables directors to make informed decisions quickly—often within 48 hours.A Smarter, More Supportive Alternative to LiquidationThe SBR program, introduced by the Australian Government, allows eligible businesses with liabilities under $1 million to restructure their debts while continuing to trade. Restructure Partners’ new initiative aims to increase awareness and accessibility of this powerful tool.“At a time when more than 10,000 Australian companies are failing each year, SBR remains underutilised,” the spokesperson added. “Many directors only hear about liquidation, but there are smarter alternatives. We want to close that knowledge gap and provide clear, practical pathways to recovery.”Nationwide AvailabilityThe National Small Business Restructuring Support Program is now open to SMEs across:New South WalesVictoriaQueenslandSouth AustraliaWestern AustraliaTasmaniaACT & Northern TerritoryBusinesses can book a free consultation via the company’s website or by calling 0468 061 936.About Restructure PartnersRestructure Partners ( www.restructurepartners.com.au ) is an Australian restructuring advisory firm specialising in:Small Business Restructure (SBR) guidanceTax debt relief & ATO negotiation Director Penalty Notice assistancePayment plan restructuringBusiness turnaround strategiesThe company is committed to helping small business owners stabilise operations, protect their companies, and avoid unnecessary insolvency outcomes.Media ContactRestructure PartnersWebsite: www.restructurepartners.com.au Phone: 0468 061 936Email: info@restructurepartners.com.auAustralia

