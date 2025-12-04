Romano & Sumner Issues Will Execution SOPs and Best Practices, Launches RomSum Simple Will Digital Forms

Affordable, attorney-drafted wills for Texas families under $3M, with optional in-office execution and secure digital storage.

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romano & Sumner, PLLC , announced the release of its Will Execution Standard Operating Procedures and Best Practices for Texas testators and attorneys, alongside the rollout of new RomSum Simple Will digital intake forms. The resources are designed to streamline execution ceremonies, reduce errors, and expand access to compliant estate planning.The RomSum Simple Will serves single or married individuals with estates under $3 million who intend to leave assets to their children or, if predeceased, their descendants, available through the Single form and the Married form. The package provides an attorney-drafted, attorney-reviewed will that complies with the Texas Estates Code, priced at $750 for an individual and $1,000 for a married couple, more than 50 percent below the firm’s standard will package fees. Clients may add an in-office execution ceremony and secure digital storage for an additional $500.The firm’s guidance reiterates Texas’s statutory requirements: a will must be in writing, signed by the testator or by another at the testator’s direction and in the testator’s presence, and attested by two credible witnesses aged 14 or older who sign in the testator’s presence. A notary is not required unless using a self-proving affidavit, which the firm recommends.“We built RomSum Simple Will to make compliant estate planning attainable for more Texas families, without cutting legal corners,” said Paul Romano, Partner at Romano & Sumner.Beyond the minimums, the SOP outlines best practices intended to reduce confusion or later disputes. The firm addresses when to consider audio or video recording, notes the potential drawbacks of recordings, and offers the option to memorialize the ceremony with a brief execution statement signed by the attorney.A companion step-by-step guide supports clients who must execute outside a law office. It explains how to choose a suitable location that allows the testator and both witnesses to be present together, how to gather two qualified witnesses and an optional notary for a self-proving affidavit, and how to conduct the signing with clear declarations from the testator and witnesses.For more information, visit romanosumner.com or https://romanosumner.com/home/how-to-write-a-will/simple-wills/ About Romano & Sumner, PLLCFounded in 2013, Romano & Sumner, PLLC is a Sugar Land law firm serving clients across Greater Houston, including Harris and Fort Bend counties. The firm represents individuals and businesses in estate planning, probate administration, guardianships, trust and estate litigation, business litigation, and business law. Its attorneys draft wills; prepare powers of attorney and advance directives; and create trusts tailored to client goals, including special needs and charitable remainder trusts.

