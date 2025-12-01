Acting U.S. Attorney Welcomes Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Since October, Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III has sworn in seven Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) as Special Assistant U.S. Attorneys (SAUSAs).

SAUSAs are able to prosecute cases in federal court under the supervision of the U.S. Attorney’s Office while remaining employed as ADAs. The ADAs recently sworn in as SAUSAs include: First ADA Michael T. Johnson (Herkimer County); Chief ADA J. Sam Rodgers (Madison County); ADAs Manpreet Kaur and Kathleen Hofmann (Montgomery County); and Chief ADA Christopher Bednarski and Senior ADAs Sara Fitzpatrick and Alphonse L. Williams III (Onondaga County).

Acting United States Attorney Sarcone stated: “One of my top goals as the Acting U.S. Attorney is to strengthen the partnerships among federal, state and local law enforcement organizations. When we work seamlessly together, more criminals are taken off the street, more weapons are taken out of their hands, and our communities are safer. I am proud to welcome more ADAs as SAUSAs, and I thank District Attorneys Jeffrey S. Carpenter, Christina Pearson, William Fitzpatrick, and Robert A. Mascari for their partnership in this important endeavor.”

Herkimer County DA Jeffrey S. Carpenter stated: “Herkimer County First Assistant District Attorney, Michael Johnson, was recently sworn in by Acting US Attorney John Sarcone as a Special Assistant US Attorney. This honor, the first in Herkimer County’s history, exemplifies the commitment by AUSA Sarcone to ensure the continued safety of the residents of Herkimer County through a joint partnership between our two agencies.”

Montgomery County DA Christina Pearson stated: “This is an exciting opportunity for my office and for the people of Montgomery County, and I thank Acting U.S. Attorney John Sarcone for his continued partnership. I am confident ADAs Kaur and Hofmann will represent Montgomery County with integrity and distinction.”

Onondaga County DA William Fitzpatrick stated: “I want to personally thank my friend US Attorney John Sarcone for following through on his initial promise to work cooperatively with all 32 DAs Offices within the jurisdiction of the Northern District of New York. Through his cross designations of members of my office as Special Assistant US Attorneys, I look forward to working with John on crimes involving gun trafficking, gang violence, child pornography and human trafficking, and narcotic sales all in an effort to keep Onondaga County one of the safest places to live in New York State.”

Acting Madison County DA Robert A. Mascari stated: “The opportunity provided by Acting United States Attorney John Sarcone to have my Chief Assistant District Attorney Sam Rodgers appointed as a Special Assistant United States Attorney is greatly appreciated. Reaching out to counties like Madison in this way speaks volumes to the willingness of Mr. Sarcone and the federal agencies to work closely with Madison County on matters of mutual concern. I know Sam is the perfect person for this appointment and being our connection to the United States Attorney’s Office. We look forward to working with Mr. Sarcone and his staff to improve and promote public safety throughout Central New York.”

Pictured above (left to right):

Herkimer County District Attorney Jeffrey Carpenter, Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III, Herkimer County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Johnson, his wife, Andrea, and daughters, Emma and Lily.

Pictured above (left to right)

Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Madison County Chief Assistant District Attorney J. Sam Rodgers.

Pictured above (left to right):

Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III, Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Manpreet Kaur, Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Kathleen Hofmann, and Montgomery County District Attorney Christina Pearson.

Pictured above (left to right):

Daniel LaDuke, Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III, Diane Fitzpatrick, Onondaga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Sara Fitzpatrick, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, and Sean Fitzpatrick.

Pictured above (left to right):

Pictured above: Onondaga County First Chief Assistant District Attorney Joseph Coolican, Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III, Chief Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bednarski and his wife, Maria.

Pictured above (left to right):

Onondaga County Senior Assistant District Attorney Alphonse L. Williams III, Onondaga County District Attorney William J. Fitzpatrick, and Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III.

