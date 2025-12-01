Eden King Lawyers Reports Increasing Demand for Family Law Services Across Greater Sydney

Eden King Lawyers

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exclusive interview with Eleven Media Eden King Lawyers confirmed that requests from both new and existing clients for family law matters are raising rapidly.Eden King Lawyers is a boutique law firm based in Rhodes, Sydney, positioned within close proximity to Sydney, Burwood, and Parramatta Courts. The firm’s team of experienced and dedicated legal professionals has established its reputation as one of the leading law firms in Sydney. Founder Claudette Gazi , told Eleven Media that “2025 has seen a significant and growing demand from clients seeking advice on family law matters. Increased media attention on sensitive issues such as abusive relationships, the importance of wills, matrimonial property divisions, and child custody disputes has contributed to the surge in enquiry.”The practice offers expertise across multiple areas of law, including litigation, criminal law, wills and estate planning, conveyancing, property law, family law, negligence law, commercial law, and corporate law. This comprehensive service offering enables clients to access top-tier legal representation for a wide range of matters.Eden King Lawyers is committed to resolving complex legal issues efficiently and ensuring that every client deals directly with a solicitor. The firm’s legal team focuses on understanding each client’s unique circumstances and delivering tailored solutions with precision and care.About Eden King LawyersEden King Lawyers is based in Rhodes, Sydney and brings extensive experience across all areas of law. All practitioners are Members of the Law Society of NSW and are admitted to practice in New South Wales, the Federal Courts, and the High Court of Australia.The team speaks multiple languages including Mandarin, Cantonese, Arabic and Bengali, ensuring accessible legal support for Sydney’s diverse community.To learn more about Eden King Lawyers and their range of legal services, visit the website here: https://edenkinglawyers.com.au

