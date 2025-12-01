Andrés Velasco, Dean of the School of Public Policy at the London School of Economics, Joins the Group of Thirty

Andrés Velasco, London School of Economics and Political Science, joins the Group of Thirty.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Group of Thirty (G30) announced today that Andrés Velasco, Dean of the School of Public Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science, has joined the Group’s membership.Dr. Velasco has had a sterling record as a policymaker and thinker in international finance and economic development. He was the Minister of Finance in Chile from 2006-2010, where his work to save the country’s copper windfall and create a rainy-day fund has been widely recognized. Prior to joining LSE, Mr. Velasco served as the Professor of Professional Practice in International Development at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University and Sumitomo-FASID Professor of International Finance and Development at the Harvard Kennedy School. His research focuses on macroeconomic policies in emerging markets and their links to sovereign, corporate, and banking balance sheets. Dr. Velasco received a B.A. in economics and philosophy and an M.A. in international relations from Yale University and a Ph.D. in economics from Columbia University.The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization, public or private, to which they may be affiliated. A full list of current G30 members is available at http://group30.org/members Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chair of the Board of Trustees, stated: “Andrés brings to the Group an extraordinary record of policy leadership and academic expertise. He will no doubt enrich the Group’s work through his unique understanding of Latin America and developments in political economy.”Raghuram Rajan, Chair of the G30, said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrés into the Group of Thirty and I know his ministerial experience and policy expertise in fiscal and macroeconomic issues, international finance, and economic development, will be of value in our future discussions and studies.”Andrés Velasco stated: “I am thrilled and honored by this invitation. I very much look forward to joining such a distinguished group and contributing to its work.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.