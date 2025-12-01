Cassandra Wilson to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cassandra Wilson, founder of Inkeri Boutique, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on resilience, mindset, empowerment, and transforming personal challenges into purpose-driven leadership.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn her episode, Wilson will explore how shifting your mindset can turn setbacks into strength and create new beginnings. She breaks down how embracing healing, breaking generational patterns, and choosing resilience can empower women to reclaim confidence and redefine their future.Viewers will walk away with a renewed belief that their past does not define them—and that every challenge can become a catalyst for growth.“Our past does not define us—it equips us to rise, rebuild, and lead with purpose,” said Wilson.Cassandra’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/cassandra-wilson

