2025 BEST GIFTS FOR TEACHERS LIST RELEASED BY THE PHILLY SERVICE AWARD

PHILADALPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the holidays, teachers commonly receive a large number of candles and mugs each year. To help families find meaningful ways to show appreciation to educators, the Philly Service Award is sharing the gifts teachers truly value—items they ask for on their classroom wish list fulfillment program.Teachers nationwide spend nearly $895 of their own money annually according to AdoptaClassroom.org on classroom supplies. Through the Philly Service Award’s innovative $1,000 classroom wish fulfillment program, faculty members have been able to purchase essential and inspiring tools that enrich learning while reducing out-of-pocket costs. Below along with the 10 most popular items, consider gifts with positive messages that support mental health.2025 Top 10 Teacher Holiday Wish List Items1. Bluetooth Speakers, Earbuds/Headphones, or Portable Power Bank Chargers2. Cricut Machines or Cricut Accessories3. Mini Desktop Fridge4. Monthly Planner or Classroom Calendar5. Most Often Asked for Games & Activity Tools:Tangrams 330 PuzzlesMath Game TowerConnect FourJengaChat ChainsName 5Tic Tac Toe6. Interactive Books & Creative Activities:Life or Death: Interactive Survival Adventure BookAnxiety Relief, Positive Thinking, Motivational Coloring Books“How to Paint with Acrylics” instructional book7. Pencil/Pen Cases Filled with High-Quality Writing Tools8. Selected Books for Teens & Young Adults:Black Girls Must Be MagicAll That It Ever MeantWe Are All So Good at SmilingA Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and TomorrowWithin These Wicked WallsWe Were Never HereTokyo Ever After9. Desk Lamps and Floor Lamps10. Organizational Shelves, Bins, and Storage Solutions“These are not just gifts—they’re items used every day to support students academically, emotionally, and creatively,” said Founder Shelly Fisher. “Thoughtful items like these enhance the entire classroom experience.”A First-of-Its-Kind Model that Proactively Supports Civic Leadership With Philadelphia High School StudentsThe Philly Service Award is a first-of-its-kind model that proactively supports student civic entrepreneurship and leadership. PSA ensures every high school in Philadelphia is offered a $1,000 grant to support student-led community service projects to improve their neighborhoods. Faculty guide these projects, helping students build leadership, empathy, and real-world problem-solving skills. Their wish list fulfillment program serves as recognition of the faculty’s continued commitment.At year’s end, schools put their efforts on display as they compete for the Philly Service Award Impact Awards, with total prize dollars reaching $145,000 going back into the Philadelphia schools. This competition recognizes creativity, impact, and student empowerment.Holiday Giving That Makes a Real DifferenceAs families shop for holiday gifts, the Philly Service Award encourages choosing items that bring joy, reduce teachers’ personal expenses, and support vibrant, creative classrooms.“To honor teachers this season, give gifts that reflect their dedication and help them continue doing what they do best,” said Executive Director Jen Jones. “A thoughtful, practical gift can have a lasting impact.”For more information about the Philly Service Award or questions about school-led civic engagement, please contact Jen Jones – Jen@phillyserviceaward.com.

