Mt. Rainier Federal Credit Union Changes to Mt. Rainier Credit Union and Becomes a State-Chartered Credit Union

Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) welcomes Mt. Rainier Credit Union as a Washington State-chartered credit union after converting from a federally chartered credit union, effective Dec. 1, 2025. The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) initially chartered and regulated the credit union. Although Mt. Rainier is changing its charter, its members’ deposits will remain insured by the NCUA.

Mt. Rainier Credit Union, headquartered in Puyallup, WA, currently has one location and plans on opening a second location in 2026. The credit union was originally chartered in 1967. As of Sept. 30, 2025, Mt. Rainier had total assets of $27 million and served 1,163 members.

“DFI is committed to supporting local communities and fostering safe and sound financial services for all who call Washington home, while providing strong regulatory oversight,” DFI Director Charlie Clark said. “We welcome Mt. Rainier Credit Union as a state-chartered credit union.”

“The conversion of Mt. Rainier is a testament to the strength, effectiveness, and value of the state-chartered credit union system,” Amy Hunter, DFI Director of Credit Unions added. “We have found that some financial institutions find value in switching to a Washington State Charter. One of the primary benefits is that credit union staff and credit union members alike have someone in their state to work with should the need arise to address an issue. Washington State has a reputation for having one of the best charters in the nation, and this conversion reflects that.”

“DFI looks forward to working with the credit union’s management team and board of directors to continue to promote safe and sound financial services to the communities in which Mt. Rainier operates,” Hunter added.

“This charter conversion reflects our long-term strategy to better serve our members by expanding our field of membership and strengthening our ability to support local businesses,” Mt. Rainier CEO Bill Bunze said. “We are deeply grateful for the guidance and collaboration of the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions throughout this process — especially given that a federal-to-state charter conversion has not occurred in Washington since 2012. Looking ahead, we are excited to grow our presence across Washington while preserving the close-knit, personal service experience that defines Mt. Rainier Credit Union.”

According to the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS), state credit unions represent about 39% of the number of all credit unions in the United States. Based on the National Credit Union Administration aggregate data, more than 49% of credit union assets are held in state-chartered credit unions.

The last credit union to convert to a Washington State charter was in 2012 when SnoCope Credit Union in Everett, WA, converted from a federal to state chartered credit union.