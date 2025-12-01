The Cactus Group Launches ThornScan, a Modern CMMC Compliance Workspace for the Defense Industrial Base

ThornScan, a modern tool for CMMC and NIST 800-171 compliance readiness.

New platform streamlines CMMC and NIST 800-171 compliance through real-time visibility, automated documentation, and unified evidence management.

ThornScan was born from decades spent across IT, cybersecurity, and DoD compliance, where I saw firsthand how disconnected tools and complex workflows slowed teams down” — Justin Griffin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cactus Group announced the launch of ThornScan, a modern compliance platform that helps defense contractors, service providers, and prime contractors navigate CMMC and NIST 800-171 requirements with greater clarity and operational efficiency.ThornScan replaces fragmented spreadsheets, disconnected tooling, and manual workflows with a unified workspace designed specifically for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). The platform delivers real-time visibility into compliance status, centralized evidence management, automated documentation, and streamlined support for both Level 1 and Level 2 environments.“ThornScan was born from decades spent across IT, cybersecurity, and DoD compliance, where I saw firsthand how disconnected tools and complex workflows slowed teams down,” said Justin Griffin, creator of ThornScan. “We built ThornScan to make compliance clear, understandable, and fully owned by the practitioners doing the work.”ThornScan offers capabilities including real-time monitoring of control status, automated SSP and POA&M generation, multi-entity management for service providers, evidence linkage and validation, and Intune integration with full tenant data sovereignty. The platform is built to support organizations of all sizes within the DIB, from small contractors to large multi-client providers.The launch of ThornScan reflects The Cactus Group’s commitment to simplifying complex requirements, reducing operational burden, and helping organizations maintain ongoing readiness through accessible, effective tools and support.AvailabilityThornScan is available now. Organizations can request a demo or learn more at https://thornscan.com About The Cactus GroupThe Cactus Group is a cybersecurity and compliance services firm supporting organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and the Department of Defense. The company specializes in CMMC, NIST 800-171, and DoD readiness services, delivering practical, experience-driven support for organizations working to meet and maintain compliance requirements. More information is available at https://thecactusgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.