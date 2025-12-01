B&B Optometry Announces Advanced Ocular Disease Care Led by Dr. Seth Bernstein

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B&B Optometry , led by respected optometrist Dr. Seth Bernstein, has announced the expansion and promotion of its comprehensive ocular disease services, reaffirming its commitment to providing exceptional eye health care to the communities of Yorba Linda and Corona. The practice emphasizes early detection, modern diagnostics, and collaborative management of conditions that threaten long-term vision.B&B Optometry offers a full spectrum of medical eye care, specializing in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, dry eye syndrome, and other urgent or chronic ocular issues. With locations equipped with advanced technology and a highly trained team, the practice provides an elevated standard of care for patients of all ages.Advanced Glaucoma Detection and ManagementGlaucoma is widely known as the “silent thief of sight” due to its gradual progression and lack of early symptoms. B&B Optometry integrates state-of-the-art diagnostic tools into every comprehensive eye exam, including Goldmann Applanation Tonometry, optic nerve imaging, and Humphrey visual field testing. Dr. Bernstein emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and works closely with ophthalmology specialists when advanced intervention is required.Macular Degeneration Monitoring for Aging EyesAge-related macular degeneration (AMD) remains a leading cause of vision loss in individuals over 50. Using detailed digital retinal imaging, B&B Optometry identifies subtle retinal changes early, allowing for proactive monitoring and patient education. Those with family history or lifestyle risk factors receive tailored guidance and co-managed care when appropriate.Cataract Evaluations and Pre/Post-Surgical SupportCataracts, a natural part of aging, can significantly impair daily function. Dr. Bernstein and his team carefully evaluate cataract progression and counsel patients on the ideal timing for surgical referral. B&B Optometry provides comprehensive pre- and post-operative care for cataract surgery and supports patients exploring refractive lens implant options.Dedicated Care for Diabetic RetinopathyDiabetic patients receive specialized, proactive ocular health management. B&B Optometry performs diabetic retinal evaluations using digital imaging and vascular health assessments, offering ongoing monitoring to detect changes early. The team collaborates directly with primary care physicians and endocrinologists to ensure whole-person care.Comprehensive Solutions for Dry Eye SyndromeDry eye syndrome affects millions and can significantly impact comfort and visual clarity. Dr. Bernstein evaluates tear film quality, environmental factors, lifestyle habits, and underlying contributors such as screen time and contact lens wear. Treatment plans may include preservative-free artificial tears, lifestyle adjustments, or prescription therapies tailored to each patient’s needs.Urgent and Medical Eye Care ServicesIn addition to chronic conditions, B&B Optometry provides medical management for conjunctivitis, allergies, corneal abrasions, blepharitis, lid disorders, and foreign object removal. Same-day appointments are available for urgent symptoms such as eye pain, sudden vision changes, flashes, floaters, or red eye. When advanced or surgical intervention is needed, the practice coordinates expedited specialty referrals.Commitment to Long-Term Vision HealthAccording to Dr. Bernstein, every eye exam is an opportunity to preserve vision and detect potential issues early. With a blend of cutting-edge diagnostics and compassionate patient care, B&B Optometry continues to serve as a trusted resource for ocular disease management in Southern California.

