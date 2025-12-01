LAZEEZ SHAWARMA CONTINUES 'PAY IT FORWARD' CAMPAIGN TO SPREAD HOLIDAY KINDNESS

Logo of Lazeez Shawarma Kindness Window Display Lazeez Shawarma at Dixie & Aimco

This holiday, Lazeez Shawarma invites you to join Pay It Forward by sharing meals with those in need, spreading warmth and kindness through delicious food.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazeez Shawarma celebrates the Season of Giving!As the holiday spirit fills the air, Lazeez Shawarma, the beloved fast-casual Mediterranean eatery known for its authentic, fresh flavors, is proud to continue its Pay It Forward campaign, an initiative dedicated to supporting and uplifting the community this festive season.Established in 2013, Lazeez Shawarma is the GTA’s #1 shawarma destination. With 70+ locations, it delivers authentic Middle Eastern flavors, fresh ingredients, and a strong commitment to the community.Making a DifferenceThis holiday season, Lazeez Shawarma invites customers to join the Pay It Forward campaign by purchasing meals not only for themselves, but also for those in need. This initiative reflects Lazeez’s community-driven approach to spreading warmth and kindness through delicious food. As part of Lazeez Shawarma’s commitment to inclusivity, customers from across Canada have the opportunity to participate in the campaign by donating online.Customers purchase Kindness tickets displayed in stores. Those in need can redeem them for a free Regular Lazeez on the Rocks (one per person). The campaign runs from December 1 to December 31, 2025.To contribute, individuals can also e-transfer to kindness@lazeezshawarma.com. For each donated amount, an equivalent number of Kindness tickets will be printed and distributed in the donor’s name, amplifying the reach and impact of the Pay It Forward initiative.“Our Pay It Forward campaign is about more than shawarma,” says Sahib Rana, Co-founder of Lazeez Shawarma. “It’s about supporting those facing challenges and fostering generosity during the holidays. Great flavor paired with giving back creates the perfect recipe for joy.”Leading the WayFrom its roots in Mississauga to its growth throughout Toronto and Markham, Lazeez proudly blends authentic Middle Eastern cuisine with a mission to enrich local communities.Looking AheadLazeez Shawarma remains committed to expanding its positive impact. “Efficiency, consistency, and meaningful action guide our path forward,” says Sahib Rana, Co-founder of Lazeez Shawarma. “Giving back is its own reward — this mantra drives Lazeez Shawarma as we continue tackling food insecurity, one meal at a time.”To learn more about Lazeez Shawarma and the Pay It Forward campaign, visit lazeezshawarma.com.About Lazeez ShawarmaFounded in 2013 in Mississauga, Lazeez Shawarma has grown from a single restaurant to over 70 locations, including key neighborhoods in Mississauga, Toronto, and Markham. Known for its signature shawarma wraps and bold, authentic taste, Lazeez has become synonymous with community connection and shared joy.

