Sina Matian Announces the Launch of “Tefillin Timer,” a Free App Helping Jews Worldwide Strengthen Daily Observance

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eighteen year old developer Sina Matian has officially announced the launch of Tefillin Timer, a new mobile app designed to help Jewish users stay consistent in the daily mitzvah of putting on tefillin. Now available on the App Store, the app is already making a meaningful global impact, offering a simple yet powerful tool for spiritual growth,completely free and without ads, in-app purchases, or data collection.Tefillin Timer sends daily reminders based on halachic time windows, ensuring users never miss the opportunity to fulfill this important commandment. For many Jews, especially those navigating busy schedules or building new religious habits, consistency can be challenging. Matian’s app was created to remove that barrier and provide clarity, convenience, and motivation in a respectful, user-friendly way.The launch of Tefillin Timer is not just a technological milestone, it’s the culmination of Matian’s personal journey. Raised in Calabasas, California, in a culturally Jewish but non observant home, he often felt a deep spiritual pull that wasn’t shared by his surroundings. Despite limited religious structure growing up, he gradually built his own relationship with Judaism, eventually becoming Orthodox in recent years. Matian describes this transformation as the best and most meaningful decision of his life.His background in technology developed alongside his religious growth. Currently a student at Santa Monica College, Matian has been passionate about coding, cybersecurity, and software engineering since childhood. What began as simple scripts and websites in 2019 grew into a freelance engineering business in 2020, where he developed custom Discord bots and earned $10,000 from his early projects. Between personal coding ventures and an internship at a cybersecurity company in 2024, he refined his technical expertise while continuing to place God at the center of his life choices.In 2025, Matian traveled internationally to tech conferences and continued bug-bounty work, exploring the fast-moving cybersecurity landscape despite family concerns about such a nontraditional path. Yet through every challenge, his faith served as his compass. Tefillin Timer became a natural extension of his personal mission: to blend technological skill with spiritual purpose.“Becoming religious changed my life,” Matian explains. “Building this app was my way of giving back. I wanted to create something that helps Jews connect to God without distractions, barriers, or monetization getting in the way.”Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with thousands of Jews around the world already relying on Tefillin Timer to strengthen their daily observance. Users praise its simplicity, accuracy, clean interface, and sincere intention, a rarity in today’s app marketplace.With the launch now underway, Matian hopes the app continues to expand its reach, especially among young Jews seeking practical tools to support their spiritual development.Tefillin Timer marks a significant milestone not only in Matian’s career but in the growing landscape of faith-driven technology. Through it, he has shown how one student’s passion for coding and commitment to God can merge into something that uplifts an entire community.Website: https://www.instagram.com/grossed

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.