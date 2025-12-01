Request for Applications - RiverSmart Homes Rain Barrel Installation and Rebate Program

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to (1) install rain barrels on private property in the District, (2) recycle rain barrels, (3) issue rebates, and (4) strengthen District residents’ understanding of stormwater issues and management. The amount available for the project is $521,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to[email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY26-WPD-883” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 9, 2026. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

-Faith-based organizations; and

-Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.