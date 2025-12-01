Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,504 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,469 in the last 365 days.

Request for Applications - RiverSmart Homes Rain Barrel Installation and Rebate Program

DOEE seeks an eligible entity to (1) install rain barrels on private property in the District, (2) recycle rain barrels, (3) issue rebates, and (4) strengthen District residents’ understanding of stormwater issues and management. The amount available for the project is $521,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to[email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY26-WPD-883” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is January 9, 2026. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grants:

-Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

-Faith-based organizations; and

-Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Request for Applications - RiverSmart Homes Rain Barrel Installation and Rebate Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more