Farida Studio Expands White Plains Flagship, Introducing Full Salon Services Featuring Acclaimed Yume Head Spa

Farida Lynch (pictured in middle) with hair services team (Photo Credit: Kyle Dubiel) Interior of Farida Studio (Photo Credit: Kyle Dubiel)

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farida Studio, a leading destination for luxury wellness and beauty services in Westchester County, announced the expansion of its flagship White Plains location to include a full suite of hair and nail services alongside its award-winning portfolio of facials, massage, laser, and aesthetic treatments. The enhanced studio now spans 7,500 square feet, up from 4,500 square feet.

The studio now features eight senior hair stylists offering precision cuts, balayage, highlights, color services, extensions, gloss treatments, and bridal styling. Guests can also enjoy premium manicure and pedicure services, all designed to complement the studio’s restorative wellness offerings. In addition, Farida Studio has partnered with Arrojo, Aveda, Kérastase, and Color Wow to further elevate the guest experience and support healthier, more radiant hair.

Farida Studio is also expanding its aesthetic services to include physician-administered cosmetic injectables, including neuromodulators such as Botox and dermal fillers such as Juvéderm, Restylane, and other FDA-approved options tailored to individual needs. These treatments are performed onsite by a board-certified physician, following industry best practices for safety, customization, and natural-looking results.

“With our newly expanded space, we’re bringing together all the elements of beauty, hair, and wellness under one roof,” said founder Farida Lynch. “Farida Studio was built on the belief that beauty is an experience, not a service. This expansion allows us to create a sanctuary where guests can receive the care they need, all in one elevated, holistic environment.”

General Manager Sandra Cruz added, “I’m incredibly proud of Farida’s growth, especially since we opened at the height of COVID, when so many businesses were struggling. This new chapter is truly special and reflects our ongoing commitment to exceptional quality and innovation. We are deeply grateful to our team and guests.”

Farida Studio is proud to be among the first in Westchester County to introduce the Yume Head Spa, a luxurious, multisensory Japanese treatment that has surged in popularity worldwide. The treatment combines deep cleansing, aromatherapeutic steam, shiatsu massage, hydration therapy, and a specialized Yume recliner. Often described as a “facial for the scalp,” the Yume treatment enhances scalp health, promotes hair growth, improves circulation, and delivers deep relaxation.

Farida Studio is located at 120 Bloomingdale Road in White Plains, NY. Visit www.faridastudio.com or call 845-553-4455 for more information.

About Farida Studio: Farida Studio is Westchester County’s premier wellness and beauty destination, offering an elevated menu of skin care, massage, body treatments, hair services, nail care, scalp therapies, laser treatments, and aesthetic enhancements. Voted “Best Facial in Westchester” for three consecutive years (2023, 2024, 2025), the studio is known for its highly trained practitioners, luxurious amenities, and signature philosophy: “Our difference is love.” Every visit is designed around whole-body wellness, a place to detach, restore, and receive intentional, high-performance treatments that support both health and happiness.

