Tigercomm Adds Veteran Campaign Strategist Pierre DuBois as Director of Strategic Campaigns

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tigercomm, America’s leading communications and PR firm serving clean energy companies, announced today that Pierre DuBois will join the firm as Director of Strategic Campaigns.DuBois is a veteran of political campaigns and has led in-house community engagement campaigns at both NextEra Energy Resources and Treaty Oak Clean Energy. His family ranches in Texas, giving him firsthand insight into the rural communities where clean energy projects are considered and developed.In his new position, DuBois will work closely with Vice President for Community Engagement Ayelet Hines to provide campaign planning, management and execution services to clean energy and data center developers across the U.S..“Our firm has developed a range of tailored products and services to help developers win community consent to build projects,” said Hines. “As the permitting landscape changes, we need more people who can be strategists, planners and skilled executors. Pierre might be the first community engagement pro to join a firm after leading these efforts at multiple developers and working in political campaigns.”“I approach projects the way I approached campaigns: listen, research, then build a path to a majority,” DuBois said. “The goal is to win the community’s consent. My job will be to design the strategy, map decision makers, understand who influences them and apply proven campaign tactics. Then we work with local partners to enroll culturally credible messengers and move the people who matter.”“Pierre gets rural Americans, their values and what they want for the future of the communities they love,” said Tigercomm Founder and President Mike Casey. “He has a proven track record of helping developers meet communities where they’re at and show how clean energy projects can help preserve what rural Americans like about where they live.”For over a decade, Tigercomm has helped dozens of developers of solar, wind, storage and data center projects, as well as utilities and construction firms. The firm’s services have helped these companies adjust to a more challenging permitting environment that has been dramatically altered by shifts in how Americans get information and make decisions.# # #About Tigercomm, LLCFounded in 2004, Tigercomm is the nation’s leading communications firm serving the clean economy. Purpose-built for cleantech, we’ve helped more than 190 clients across the value chain succeed with PR, marketing, and community engagement. Tigercomm’s campaign–based approach helps developers earn trust and build support for clean energy projects. A pioneer in adapting B2C inbound tactics for B2B cleantech, Tigercomm also hosts two industry podcasts—This Week in Cleantech and Scaling Clean. www.Tigercomm.us

