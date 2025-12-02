Waco Coin Buyers Reports Record Quarter as Residents Cash In on Gold Prices

Central Texas coin dealer sees 40% increase in gold and silver acquisitions as local residents respond to precious metals market reaching historic highs.

WACO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waco Coin Buyers, a Central Texas precious metals dealer, announced record acquisition volumes for Q3 2025 as area residents sold gold coins, silver collections, and inherited numismatic items at rates not seen in the company's history.

The local dealer reported a 40% increase in gold and silver purchases compared to the same period last year. Company representatives attribute the surge to gold prices breaking through the $4,000 per ounce barrier in 2025, combined with growing awareness among Central Texas residents about the value of inherited coin collections.

"We're seeing families who discovered coins in a parent's safe deposit box or tucked away in a closet," said a Waco Coin Buyers representative. "Many of these collections have appreciated significantly over the past few years, and people are realizing now is an excellent time to convert those assets to cash."

The company, which operates as part of a nationwide precious metals buying network, has purchased coins and bullion from residents across McLennan County, Hill County, and surrounding areas. The mobile buying service, which brings appraisers directly to clients' homes, has proven particularly popular among sellers with large collections or estate items.

What's Driving the Trend

Several factors have contributed to the record quarter. Gold prices climbed aggressively throughout 2025, surpassing $4,000 per ounce amid ongoing inflation concerns, continued central bank purchasing, and global economic uncertainty. Silver prices have followed suit, making even common pre-1965 U.S. coins worth significant multiples of their face value based on metal content alone.

Beyond bullion value, many coins carry numismatic premiums based on rarity, condition, and collector demand. Morgan silver dollars, Walking Liberty half dollars, and pre-1933 gold coins have seen strong collector interest nationwide.

"People sometimes assume old coins are only worth face value or a small premium," the representative noted. "We regularly see collections where individual pieces are worth hundreds or thousands of dollars. A single rare date or mint mark can change everything."

Serving Central Texas Collectors and Sellers

Waco Coin Buyers purchases a wide range of items including U.S. gold and silver coins, foreign coins, gold and silver bullion, proof sets, and coin collections of all sizes. The company offers free, no-obligation appraisals and same-day payment for accepted items.

The dealer differentiates itself from pawn shops and general antique buyers by specializing exclusively in coins and precious metals. This focus allows the company to offer competitive pricing based on current market values and access to wholesale buyer networks.

Appointments can be scheduled through the company website at wacocoinbuyers.com or by phone. The company serves Waco, Temple, Killeen, Hillsboro, and surrounding Central Texas communities.

About Waco Coin Buyers

Waco Coin Buyers is a local precious metals dealer serving Central Texas. The company purchases gold coins, silver coins, bullion, and numismatic collections from individuals, estates, and collectors. As part of a nationwide buying network, Waco Coin Buyers connects local sellers with competitive wholesale markets. For more information, visit wacocoinbuyers.com.

