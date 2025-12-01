Avo and Marathon Health Partner to Accelerate the Future of Advanced Primary Care with AI

Marathon Health integrates Avo's outpatient AI tools into their athenahealth EHR.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marathon Health , a national leader in Advanced Primary Care (APC) for employers and unions, has announced a new partnership with Avo, an AI-powered clinical decision support platform. This collaboration will enable Marathon to drive efficient and high-quality outpatient care across its 1,600+ provider network and highlights Avo’s growing influence in the Advanced Primary Care space.Advancing Value-Based Care with an AI PlatformAdvanced Primary Care is a proven, value-based model focused on accessibility, experience, and whole-person care. APC looks to drive improved outcomes, lower costs, and reduce unnecessary utilization. Marathon Health’s decision to work with Avo underscores a shared vision to deliver consistent, high-quality care through innovative technology."We are excited about our launch with Avo, which utilizes the latest and greatest in AI clinical technology to help us deliver our value-based solution that helps organizations control the cost of care with scalable, tailored benefits," said Dr. Nirav Vakharia, Chief Health Officer at Marathon Health, "Avo's AI suite will allow our providers to spend quality time with patients and better understand their health needs, while also enabling them to save time in their workflow.”Enabling Whole-Person, Relationship-Centered Care with Avo's Outpatient SuiteMarathon Health's model is focused on exceptionally personalized care. By implementing Avo, Marathon's clinicians will be able to:• Quickly review patient charts through Chart Assist, allowing clinicians to start each visit with a complete, contextual understanding of the patient’s clinical story, identifying care gaps based on evidence-based guidelines, and auto-drafting notes with patient context.• Reduce administrative burden with tools like AI Scribe, so clinicians can focus more on relationship-building and nuanced care decisions rather than documentation and searching through mountains of evidence.• Standardize care across over 700 sites by using best practice guidelines integrated into the workflow with Ask Avo, an intelligent clinical assistant.EHR-Integrated and Built for Modern Primary CareAs part of the collaboration, Marathon Health will integrate Avo’s complete outpatient AI suite directly into its athenahealth EHR. By reading patient data—such as labs, vitals, medications, and notes—and writing back structured documentation, Avo ensures minimal friction and maximum utility. Avo’s platform is HIPAA-secure and SOC 2 Type II compliant, ensuring the protection of all sensitive patient health information. These tools are tailored to address key outpatient use cases, with a focus on improving care quality, operational efficiency, and provider satisfaction – all in a way that’s secure and compliant."As clinicians ourselves, we understand the increasing challenges faced by primary care clinicians who manage many patients across countless disease states," said Dr. Joongheum Park (“PJ”), Chief Product & AI Officer at Avo. “By embedding AI-powered CDS directly at the point of care, in a way clinicians love, Avo helps Marathon's clinicians not only speed up documentation but also ensure care is standardized and evidence-based.”Initial pilot users at Marathon Health reported overwhelmingly positive results with Avo’s AI Scribe. In a post-launch survey, more than 85% said the tool improves their efficiency, fits seamlessly into their workflow, and enables them to focus more on their patients. Building on this success, Marathon is now rolling out Avo’s entire product suite across its locations to empower all 1,600+ of its providers.About AvoAvo is the future-proof AI platform used by healthcare organizations to improve care and operational outcomes in a way clinicians love. Avo’s platform offers end-to-end EHR copilots that simplify everyday clinical tasks like documentation, charting, discharge planning, ordering and more. Avo supports every member of the care team by effortlessly incorporating guidelines, protocols, and patient data into the workflow and transforming them into actionable tools. At Avo, we believe in standardizing care with love, not alerts. Visit avomd.com to learn more.About Marathon HealthMarathon Health is a leading advanced primary care provider, partnering with employer and union plan sponsors to improve health for millions of Americans. With nationwide onsite, nearsite, and network health centers as well as virtual primary care, Marathon delivers a value-based model that enhances the health care experience for members and providers, while driving meaningful cost savings for plan sponsors. Learn more at marathon.health.Press Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.