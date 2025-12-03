Luxury Chauffeur Service Reports 71% of Travelers Cite Holiday Stress as Palm Beach Season Begins

The Black Car Company Curbside service at Palm Beach International Airport

The Black Car Company responds with seasonal transportation offer amid increased demand

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Car Company Palm Beach has announced a seasonal promotion offering 10% off chauffeur services through December 28, targeting the increased demand for ground transportation during the holiday season.The promotion comes as recent surveys indicate that 71% of U.S. adults find travel arrangements stressful, with 78% of parents reporting heightened pressure during holiday travel periods."Between juggling family schedules, coordinating with visiting relatives, and managing holiday shopping, ground transportation becomes another logistical challenge during the busiest time of year," said Alex Rosayn, COO at The Black Car Company Palm Beach. "We're addressing that pain point for both seasonal residents and visitors to the Palm Beach area."The company's service model includes real-time flight monitoring with automatic pickup adjustments for delays, dedicated concierge coordination, and a fleet of luxury vehicles staffed by professional chauffeurs.Service Applications Include:Airport transfers to and from Palm Beach International AirportTransportation to Wellington Equestrian Festival eventsShopping excursions to Worth Avenue and Royal Poinciana PlazaHoliday galas and charity events at area venuesNew Year's Eve transportationCorporate client gifting programsDay trips to neighboring South Florida cities Corporate Team Building OutingsThe promotion is available for all bookings made through December 28 using code HOLIDAY25. Services can be booked at theblackcarcompany.com or by calling 561-222-3333.About The Black Car Company Palm BeachThe Black Car Company Palm Beach provides luxury ground transportation services in the Palm Beach area, featuring a fleet of maintained vehicles, professional chauffeurs, and concierge coordination services for individual and corporate clients.

