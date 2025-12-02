RODE LIFE Adds America’s Largest Discount Network – FREE Worldwide

RODE LIFE - live better RODE LIFE partners with Access Development RODE LIFE makes your bucket list a reality

GLOBAL, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLOBAL – RODE LIFE, the world's largest aggregator of discount deals and offers and a brand of RODE Group, Inc., today announced a major new partnership with Access Development, America's leading engagement and loyalty company and the provider of the nation's largest merchant discount programs for over 40 years.

Effective immediately, every RODE LIFE member – regardless of country – now receives full complimentary access to Access Development's powerful network of more than 1,000,000 merchants, including:

- Savings on nearly 1 million hotels, resorts, car rentals, and activities worldwide

- Discounts at over 350,000 U.S. restaurants, retailers, and service providers

- Special offers on entertainment, theme parks, shopping, health & wellness, home services, and more

Members access these new benefits instantly by clicking the Perks+ link which logs them in automatically with no additional registration or fees required.

Mark Finch, Founder and CEO of RODE Group, Inc., stated: "We are absolutely delighted to partner with Access Development, one of the most established and respected names in the industry. Combining America's largest merchant discount network with the world's largest aggregator of deals delivers extraordinary new value to our members and gives them even more compelling reasons to share RODE LIFE with others."

About RODE LIFE

Headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, RODE LIFE is the premier global membership platform that delivers massive savings across every area of life – travel, luxury experiences, premium shopping, dining, beauty & spa days, tickets & events, technology, home appliances, gift cards, experience days, tours, courses, travel SIMs, luggage, and many more categories.

For a single annual fee of just $200 – typically recovered on the very first booking or purchase – members enjoy:

- Heavily discounted luxury travel with major brands including Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Hertz, Avis, Sandals Resorts, Princess Cruises, and many more

- Exclusive savings of up to 70% on premium shopping, the latest technology, apparel, home appliances, dining, beauty & spa treatments, gift cards, and everyday essentials..

- An enormous selection of bucket-list experience days – race-car driving, skydiving, private yacht charters, hot-air balloon rides, spa retreats, wine tasting, and thousands more sourced from the world's best providers

- Full access to America's largest merchant discount network through Perks+

- The industry's most lucrative multi-tier affiliate program

Through the RODE MAP (Multi-Tier Affiliate Program), members can earn substantial recurring income simply by sharing the platform with friends, family, and social networks – no selling or inventory required.

"This partnership raises the bar yet again," added Mark Finch. "Our members everywhere now save more, experience more, and have an even greater opportunity to build real income from home or while traveling."

Current members: Log in now, click Perks+, and start saving immediately.

New members: Join today and get instant access to the complete RODE LIFE experience, including all Access Development benefits.

Visit https://rodelife.com to join.

Media Contact:

Sarah Cavendish, Public Relations Officer

RODE LIFE (Press Relations)

Email: press@rodelife.com

Website: https://rodelife.com

Access Development: https://accessdevelopment.com

