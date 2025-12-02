SMADLYTICS Launches ROADSTAT, powered by IOT & AI - Securing your movable assets for less than a cup of coffee a day.

ROADSTAT iATaaS

SMADLYTICS, a Delaware headquartered deeptech startup launches ROADSTAT- an innovative iATaaS (Intelligent Asset Tracking as a Service) to secure & track assets

"We are in a new era where asset protection must be predictive, not reactive. ROADSTAT combines AI, IoT, and behavioral analytics to create an advanced safety intelligence layer for moveable assets.” — Ravinder Pal Singh

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMADLYTICS INC today announced the official launch of ROADSTAT, an Intelligent Asset Tracking-as-a-Service platform (IATaaS) designed to transform how consumers and enterprises protect, monitor, and optimize their high-value moveable assets. ROADSTAT targets a pain area faced today by moveable asset owners – dependency on traditional GPS which has power and connectivity issues thus not able to provide a round the clock tracking. Also the entry cost barrier to buy tracking device or application is a big deterrent. ROADSTAT comes as a big relief to users by provided ZERO entry cost and 100% consumption model.ROADSTAT leverages advanced artificial intelligence, IoT, predictive analytics, and real-time monitoring to proactively prevent asset theft, improve fleet and workforce safety, and enhance asset lifecycle performance. Delivered as a subscription service, ROADSTAT eliminates capital barriers and brings next-generation tracking intelligence to customers across the US, Canada and other parts of the world.The launch comes as North America faces rising risks associated with fleet losses, asset theft, and operational inefficiencies. With cargo and vehicle theft representing multi-billion-dollar losses annually, ROADSTAT introduces a predictive, always-on solution that detects risks before they become incidents and improves emergency response outcomes.Reinventing Asset Tracking With AI IntelligenceROADSTAT offers a unique three-in-one capability:• Real-time asset visibility and intelligent tracking• Driver and operator fatigue monitoring leveraging AI power predictive analytics• Emergency response and distress alertingUnlike traditional solutions that rely on basic GPS and mobile networks, ROADSTAT integrates multi-sensor intelligence, edge computing, and machine learning, ensuring reliability in both connected and low-signal environments.A Platform Built for the Future of Smart Mobility"We are entering a new era where asset protection must be predictive, not reactive," said Mr Ravinder Pal Singh, Global President & CEO, SMADLYTICS INC. “ROADSTAT combines AI, IoT, and behavioral analytics to create an advanced safety intelligence layer for vehicles, cargo, and people on the move. Our goal is simple: empower organizations and individuals to operate with confidence, resilience, and real-time situational awareness”.The launch of ROADSTAT marks a strategic milestone in SMADLYTICS’ mission to drive responsible, human-centric innovation that elevates safety, transparency, and efficiency across industries such as logistics, mobility, construction, and consumer mobility. “Current market technologies based on traditional GPS have mainly been used to investigate till last known location of asset. Switching off battery or mobile phone results in no tracking.ROADSTAT’s leverage on IOT and AI removes this hurdle and ensures users are able to track their asset even if it is stolen or misplaced” – Said Mr Sudhir Khurana, who is an early stage investor in Smadlytics Inc. “As an early stage investor I am confident in the team at Smadalytics and see Roadstat not only solving Global Supply chain, Asset tracking and inventory optimization and other business problems leveraging best of the bread technology across physical AI, Agentic models and leading the path for AI commerce in near future” remarked Khurana.ROADSTAT will be available to order from mid December in North America followed by Mid East and South Asian geographies.Smart Capital Strategy and North American ExpansionSMADLYTICS has structured its market entry with a capital-efficient funding strategy. The company projects 8–10x valuation growth over the next three to five years driven by technology expansion, strategic partnerships, and pilot deployment momentum across North America and other parts of the world.About SMADLYTICS INCSMADLYTICS INC is a global technology firm headquartered in Delaware, USA specializing in AI-driven transformation across security, mobility, and digital automation. The company builds intelligent platforms that improve safety, operational efficiency, and asset intelligence for businesses and consumers. The organization has global expertise in advanced digital solutions powered by the 3A stack: AI, Automation, Analytics.

