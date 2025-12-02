Syndesis Health and Lifenome Partner to Accelerate Global Adoption of Precision Health and Longevity Medicine

Syndesis Health-LifeNome Joint Venture

Partnership Combines Multi-omics Analytics with Healthcare Data Intelligence to Transform Personalized Medicine Worldwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syndesis Health , one of the world’s largest holders of healthcare data, and Lifenome Inc., a leading precision health company serving close to one million people globally, announced today an agreement to launch a joint venture company focused on creating a globally scalable precision health platform.The joint venture will integrate Lifenome’s advanced multi-omics analytics with Syndesis Health’s global healthcare data network, EMR interoperability solutions, and multinational distribution pathways to deliver AI-driven health interventions at scale. The joint venture will accelerate the global adoption of personalized longevity and precision medicine across diverse populations and healthcare environments by embedding Lifenome’s capabilities into Syndesis’ multi-continent partner ecosystem spanning health systems, insurers, governments, AI innovators, and research networks across more than 15 countries.TRANSFORMING HEALTHCARE THROUGH INTEGRATED DATA AND AIThe new joint venture company will develop and offer an integrated suite of products and services. Together, the companies will deliver a unified platform comprising three core offerings:• Precision Health and Longevity Platform: Providing health networks, insurers, and individuals with comprehensive tools for personalized health and longevity optimization.• Precision Chronic Disease Management: Collaboratively developed solutions for precision chronic disease management.• National Genomics & Precision Health Programs Support: Supporting national genomics initiatives with participant-facing solutions including polygenic risk score reports and personalized prevention programs."This partnership represents a significant milestone in democratizing access to precision health and longevity globally," said Dr. Ali Mostashari, CEO of Lifenome. "By combining our multi-omics analytics and Longevity OS™ platform with Syndesis Health's extensive global healthcare data repository and systems integration expertise, we can deliver truly personalized health insights at unprecedented scale."“Syndesis Health’s mission has always been to unify fragmented healthcare data to advance research and improve patient outcomes,” said Josh Sutton, CEO of Syndesis Health. “Syndesis is more than a data platform; it is a global distribution network for innovative health solutions. By plugging Lifenome’s multi-omics and longevity technologies directly into this network, we can accelerate their deployment across entire countries, healthcare systems, and partner organizations globally. This joint venture transforms precision health from a promising concept into an accessible, scalable reality for millions of people.”The partnership unlocks powerful synergies by combining Syndesis Health's extensive non-US global healthcare data repository with Lifenome's precision health and longevity expertise. Syndesis brings critical access to diverse, de-identified healthcare data spanning international jurisdictions, addressing two of precision medicine's most significant challenges: the underrepresentation of non-European populations in life sciences research and the fragmentation of global health data. Meanwhile, Lifenome contributes proven multi-omics analytics capabilities, and validated precision health predictive AI models refined across global populations.The joint venture arrives at a pivotal moment for the longevity industry, which is projected to grow from $21.3 billion in 2024 to $63 billion by 2035, with some projections suggesting the broader aging-related solutions market could exceed $600 billion. By creating the first globally scalable platform that integrates multi-omics intelligence with international healthcare data and AI-driven interventions, the partnership addresses critical infrastructure gaps that have constrained the industry's expansion beyond wealthy Western markets. This is particularly significant given that large-scale genomic studies have historically focused on populations of European descent, limiting the accuracy and effectiveness of genomic tools applied to other groups.The joint venture’s unique ability to support national genomics programs, deliver population health analytics, enable precision clinical tools, and offer white-labeled longevity and chronic disease management applications positions it to capture significant market share as governments, healthcare systems, and enterprises accelerate investment in preventive and precision health infrastructure.The joint venture will implement strict data residency, privacy, and security protocols to ensure compliance with applicable standards and relevant data governance frameworks. All healthcare data will be handled in compliance with data protection, privacy, and data sovereignty laws in their jurisdictions of origin.About Syndesis HealthSyndesis Health is a multi-continent network of healthcare and life sciences organizations, powered by Syndesis’ data and technology platform. Its primary aim is to enhance global health outcomes and equity by promoting research collaboration, information sharing, and access to common tools. By partnering with leading healthcare organizations around the world, Syndesis Health enables secure sharing of real-world, de-identified data that fuels and accelerates clinical research, trial recruitment, and healthcare innovation. Learn more at www.syndesis.com About LifenomeLifenome is an award-winning precision longevity company that serves close to a million people across 14 countries with cutting-edge multi-omics and AI solutions for personalized healthcare and longevity. The company specializes in multi-omics and quantified precision longevity. Lifenome's platform addresses multiple health areas including healthspan optimization, chronic condition management, precision medicine, precision women’s health and pharmacogenomics.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed joint venture, anticipated products and services, and expected market opportunities. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the satisfaction of conditions precedent, regulatory approvals, and execution of definitive agreements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.Media ContactsLifenome Inc.1441 Broadway, Suite 3112New York, NY 10018Email: press@lifenome.coSyndesis Health Inc.2000 PGA Boulevard, Suite 4400Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33408Email: media@syndesis.com

